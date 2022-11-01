This week the Texas Civil Rights Project sent a letter to the Galveston County clerk’s office, requesting an increase in the number of polling locations open in the county. There are only 28 polling locations in operation, which stands below the legal requirement of having 41 polling locations. According to Sarah Chen, an attorney and legal fellow with the Civil Rights Project, if Galveston wants to comply with the 50 percent rule of having one polling location for every two precincts, they will need to find the resources to increase the number of polling locations even higher than the legal requirement to 49 active sites.

GALVESTON COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO