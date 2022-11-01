ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 85

Trae Caffey
2d ago

Well I wouldn't be surprised considering that Biden openly said on live television "If you don't vote Democrat then you aren't black" yeah look that up.

Reply
15
Mike Brueck
2d ago

The irony of democrats accusing someone else of dividing based on race. Dems have been using race to divide the country for decades.

Reply(3)
29
Laura M
2d ago

"This is the flyer that went into the homes of voters to racistly bait them." Racistly? Is that even a word???? 😂 they not only make up racist incidents but they make up words.

Reply
7
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Democratic officials decry ‘racist’ election mailers

Democratic elected officials across Houston and Harris County on Tuesday criticized election mailers they called racist. Two Harris County residents said they received election-related mail with the words "Important Election Information” printed on the front containing a bumper sticker that says, “Latinos are voting republican and blacks are voting democrat” and "Los latinos están votando Republicano y los negros están votando demócrata.” It’s unclear who’s behind the mailers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Press

Just a Few Days Left For Early Voting and Still No Federal Monitors

This Monday, voters made their way through canvassers crowding the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on Gray, to join a line that wrapped around the building. There was no sign of the federal monitors that officials in Houston and Harris County had been asked to be present. According to Roxanne Werner, the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Press

Texas Civil Rights Project Urges Galveston to Increase Polling Locations

This week the Texas Civil Rights Project sent a letter to the Galveston County clerk’s office, requesting an increase in the number of polling locations open in the county. There are only 28 polling locations in operation, which stands below the legal requirement of having 41 polling locations. According to Sarah Chen, an attorney and legal fellow with the Civil Rights Project, if Galveston wants to comply with the 50 percent rule of having one polling location for every two precincts, they will need to find the resources to increase the number of polling locations even higher than the legal requirement to 49 active sites.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Fort Bend ISD needs voters' help to hire more police, increase teacher pay

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend residents have something unusual to ponder as Election Day approaches. The Fort Bend Independent School District wants to hire more police officers and increase teacher pay, but to do this more funds must be raised through the district's Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Tax Rate, which is one of two tax rates Fort Bend residents pay. The M&O tax rate is used to fund teacher pay, staff compensation and other district operational needs.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Daily Cougar Online

Hobby School Poll Finds Texas Republicans Are Gaining Ground

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 13 percentage points in the final days leading up to the 2022 election, an election driven by voter concerns about crime and public safety, inflation and the reliability of the state’s electric grid. A poll released Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Concerns about safety on the rise as Harris County schools hold polling sites on campus

Concerns about safety at polling sites on school campuses have one presiding election judge paying for security out of her own pocket. “This will be first time in several years that school will be in operation at same time polling going on. As we all know past 2 years, unfortunately there have been a lot of security issues at public schools,” said Olga Lara, who will serve as presiding judge for the voting location at Roberts Elementary school on November 8.
KHOU

Why do elected officials have little control over inflation?

HOUSTON — Inflation has been a hot topic this election cycle. It seems like everything costs more these days, and voters are looking for someone to blame. According to the experts, there isn't a lot politicians can do to lower costs no matter what party they are in. That’s because the issues we are facing, inflation and higher energy prices, are a global problem and not just a United States problem.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston with early voting underway

HOUSTON — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was back campaigning in Houston Saturday as early voting is underway. Editor's note: The above video was published on Oct. 21. O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy