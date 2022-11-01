Read full article on original website
Trae Caffey
2d ago
Well I wouldn't be surprised considering that Biden openly said on live television "If you don't vote Democrat then you aren't black" yeah look that up.
Mike Brueck
2d ago
The irony of democrats accusing someone else of dividing based on race. Dems have been using race to divide the country for decades.
Laura M
2d ago
"This is the flyer that went into the homes of voters to racistly bait them." Racistly? Is that even a word???? 😂 they not only make up racist incidents but they make up words.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Democratic officials decry ‘racist’ election mailers
Democratic elected officials across Houston and Harris County on Tuesday criticized election mailers they called racist. Two Harris County residents said they received election-related mail with the words "Important Election Information” printed on the front containing a bumper sticker that says, “Latinos are voting republican and blacks are voting democrat” and "Los latinos están votando Republicano y los negros están votando demócrata.” It’s unclear who’s behind the mailers.
Houston Press
Just a Few Days Left For Early Voting and Still No Federal Monitors
This Monday, voters made their way through canvassers crowding the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on Gray, to join a line that wrapped around the building. There was no sign of the federal monitors that officials in Houston and Harris County had been asked to be present. According to Roxanne Werner, the...
Harris County voters spending more time casting ballot at new voting machines
Prepare to spend extra time at the polls. Harris County has the longest ballot in the country, the administrator's office says.
KHOU
Texas governor candidates work to get out the vote in Houston, Harris County amid lower-than-expected voter turnout
We’re inching closer to 4 million votes cast in early voting in Texas, but for both governor candidates, they’re concerned about the lower-than-expected turnout. That turnout is why there’s an effort from both sides to get out the vote in Houston and Harris County. From knocking on...
Houston Press
Texas Civil Rights Project Urges Galveston to Increase Polling Locations
This week the Texas Civil Rights Project sent a letter to the Galveston County clerk’s office, requesting an increase in the number of polling locations open in the county. There are only 28 polling locations in operation, which stands below the legal requirement of having 41 polling locations. According to Sarah Chen, an attorney and legal fellow with the Civil Rights Project, if Galveston wants to comply with the 50 percent rule of having one polling location for every two precincts, they will need to find the resources to increase the number of polling locations even higher than the legal requirement to 49 active sites.
iheart.com
Liberal Pct. 6 Constable Attacks Mattress Mac For Supporting Crime Victims
Harris County Pct. 6 Constable Silvia Trevino is supporting Lina Hidalgo & is a far-left hack so she is attacking Mattress Mac for giving a voice to crime victim. Of course she’s also playing the race card. Here’s what Trevino posted on social media:. April Aguirre, the aunt...
New Texas Election poll watchers: Enhanced protections concern some of possible voter intimidation
When casting your vote, you may notice poll watchers. But why are they there?
POLL: Harris Co Precinct 4 commissioner’s race a dead heat
The margin between the current Republican commissioner and the Democratic challenger amounts to a tie.
Fort Bend ISD needs voters' help to hire more police, increase teacher pay
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend residents have something unusual to ponder as Election Day approaches. The Fort Bend Independent School District wants to hire more police officers and increase teacher pay, but to do this more funds must be raised through the district's Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Tax Rate, which is one of two tax rates Fort Bend residents pay. The M&O tax rate is used to fund teacher pay, staff compensation and other district operational needs.
KHOU
VERIFY: Harris County voters need 2 forever stamps for mail-in ballots
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With elections officially underway, the deadline for sending in your mail-in ballot looms closer and closer. To make sure it's received on time, you'll want to make sure you've got enough stamps. Our VERIFY team was asked, "Is it true Harris County voters will need...
'Democracy is at stake': Harris County voters head to early voting polls and share their concerns
"It was torturous watching where the country was going, and now, we are relieved that we can actually have a voice," a voter said.
Daily Cougar Online
Hobby School Poll Finds Texas Republicans Are Gaining Ground
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 13 percentage points in the final days leading up to the 2022 election, an election driven by voter concerns about crime and public safety, inflation and the reliability of the state’s electric grid. A poll released Tuesday...
Click2Houston.com
Concerns about safety on the rise as Harris County schools hold polling sites on campus
Concerns about safety at polling sites on school campuses have one presiding election judge paying for security out of her own pocket. “This will be first time in several years that school will be in operation at same time polling going on. As we all know past 2 years, unfortunately there have been a lot of security issues at public schools,” said Olga Lara, who will serve as presiding judge for the voting location at Roberts Elementary school on November 8.
Why do elected officials have little control over inflation?
HOUSTON — Inflation has been a hot topic this election cycle. It seems like everything costs more these days, and voters are looking for someone to blame. According to the experts, there isn't a lot politicians can do to lower costs no matter what party they are in. That’s because the issues we are facing, inflation and higher energy prices, are a global problem and not just a United States problem.
WBUR
'Black girl magic' Texas judicial candidates that campaigned together in 2018 run again in 2022
Four years ago, 17 Black women were elected as judges in Harris County, Texas — home to Houston — marking a record 19 on the bench there. Their campaign was known as "Harris County Black Girl Magic." This year, 15 of those elected in 2018 are up for re-election.
'Critical election' | Hundreds show up to early voting event in Acres Homes
HOUSTON — Civic duty followed church services for hundreds of Houstonians on Sunday. The annual “Souls To The Polls” event included a caravan to the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center. "Go cast your vote," one volunteer said. "It doesn’t matter who for, just go vote.”. The annual...
Click2Houston.com
GUILTY: Houston Health Department official Barry Barnes admits taking bribes in federal court, US Attorney says
HOUSTON – Barry Barnes, a former administrative and community outreach coordinator at the Houston Health Department pleaded guilty in federal court to bribery. The case is the result of an FBI raid in February at the Houston Health Department’s headquarters. Barnes accepted bribes from three businesses in order...
KHOU
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston with early voting underway
HOUSTON — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was back campaigning in Houston Saturday as early voting is underway. Editor's note: The above video was published on Oct. 21. O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls....
Turnout down in Harris County as first week of early voting wraps up
HOUSTON — With the first five days of early voting nearly wrapped up, millions of Texans have already cast their ballots, including hundreds of thousands of people in Harris County. With more than 200,000 votes cast in Harris County, political experts are already picking up on some surprising trends.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
KHOU
