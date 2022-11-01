Read full article on original website
'We are not going to let them win period' : Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosted a meet and greet at Amelia Farm and Market in Beaumont Wednesday as he kicks off the final stretch of his gubernatorial campaign. Gov. Abbott will face off Democratic challenger Beto O' Rourke in the 2022 midterm election on November 8,...
kut.org
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
Who are the other candidates running for Texas governor?
The two other candidates on the ballot are Libertarian Mark Tippetts and the Green Party's Delilah Barrios.
KVUE
How close is the race for Texas governor? According to these experts, closer than the polls suggest
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
Texas vote-by-mail: I received a corrected ballot in the mail — what do I do now?
Sometimes, errors can be made on mail-in ballots.
‘Representing the message of the Abilene people’: Hundreds watch Governor Greg Abbott campaign in Key City
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Whether local or from counties around, hundreds packed into the event space at Front Porch Coffee in Downtown Abilene Monday afternoon, all waiting in anticipation to hear Governor Greg Abbot speak on the issues that matter most to them. “We just wanted to come and see that he actually was representing […]
KHOU
Texas governor candidates work to get out the vote in Houston, Harris County amid lower-than-expected voter turnout
We’re inching closer to 4 million votes cast in early voting in Texas, but for both governor candidates, they’re concerned about the lower-than-expected turnout. That turnout is why there’s an effort from both sides to get out the vote in Houston and Harris County. From knocking on...
Texas attorney general race: Underdog Rochelle Garza trying to unseat Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas — As a newcomer in Texas politics, Democratic attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza has faced an uphill battle in her efforts to unseat Republican Ken Paxton. She's an underdog who's underfunded, but recent polls showed Garza is within single digits of Paxton, the Texas Tribune reported. “I...
You Won’t Believe The Insane Line To See Gov Abbott In Amarillo
Recently I wrote about how annoying the political text messages have become. It's to the point that I'm even getting text messages for the wrong person. Today, though, I got a text about Governor Abbott making an appearance in Yellow City, so I decided to go check it out. I...
KWTX
Election Day is inching closer, these are the names you’ll see on the gubernatorial section of the ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas gubernatorial race continues to be a hot topic as Election Day inches closer and candidates continue to campaign about important issues on their platforms. Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is running for his third term in office. He won the seat in 2014 and...
Latest election poll shows Abbott and other statewide Republicans with double-digit leads
DALLAS — With one week to go to Election Day, the latest statewide poll suggests that although Beto O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott continue to fundraise at a breakneck pace, the major races aren't necessarily close. The most recent poll by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the...
Have you been getting text messages from political candidates? Data shows Texas has the second most robotexts in the country
DENTON, Texas — Raise your hand if you’ve received a flurry of text messages from political candidates this election cycle. “It’s annoying to the point where I’ve tried to block them. I’ve tried to delete all the ones that come through so that it won’t be a repeat,” Dallas County voter Shawn Hill said. “But it’s annoying.”
A GOP Official Is Allegedly Knocking on Doors to Tell People They Can’t Vote
Voters in Texas are facing an onslaught of voter intimidation tactics in the lead-up to the midterm elections next week—and in at least one instance the intimidation is allegedly being carried out by a prominent member of the local Republican Party. Last week, a woman in Austin reported an...
proclaimerscv.com
Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’
Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
ktbb.com
Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott
TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Texas lawmakers, advocates push for more data on pregnancy and childbirth complications
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Significant health issues related to pregnancy or childbirth have increased in Texas in recent years, with Black women continuing to outpace all other groups, according to data obtained by state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin. This data offers a preliminary snapshot of the state of maternal...
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
KHOU
VERIFY: Yes, it is illegal for candidates to put ads on public right of ways in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Nothing spells election season like political campaign signs on street corners. The VERIFY team is getting a lot of questions about where candidates are allowed to advertise in Texas. You’ll likely find campaign signs on telephone poles, on street corners, and scattered throughout your neighborhood.
In Texas AG race, Rochelle Garza campaigns on Ken Paxton's home turf
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On Nov. 2, Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza campaigned in McKinney, which is home turf for two-term incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. "We need to be here in Collin County. We need to talk to voters here," said Garza. She spoke with supporters and candidates from Collin County outside the John and Judy Gay Public Library. It's her third straight day in North Texas after making stops at the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas Tuesday. Garza told members of the organization, "I'm from deep South Texas on the border. For me, politics started at home." She also...
New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
