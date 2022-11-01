ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kut.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
BigCountryHomepage

‘Representing the message of the Abilene people’: Hundreds watch Governor Greg Abbott campaign in Key City

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Whether local or from counties around, hundreds packed into the event space at Front Porch Coffee in Downtown Abilene Monday afternoon, all waiting in anticipation to hear Governor Greg Abbot speak on the issues that matter most to them. “We just wanted to come and see that he actually was representing […]
WFAA

Have you been getting text messages from political candidates? Data shows Texas has the second most robotexts in the country

DENTON, Texas — Raise your hand if you’ve received a flurry of text messages from political candidates this election cycle. “It’s annoying to the point where I’ve tried to block them. I’ve tried to delete all the ones that come through so that it won’t be a repeat,” Dallas County voter Shawn Hill said. “But it’s annoying.”
proclaimerscv.com

Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’

Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
ktbb.com

Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott

TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
CBS DFW

In Texas AG race, Rochelle Garza campaigns on Ken Paxton's home turf

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On Nov. 2, Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza campaigned in McKinney, which is home turf for two-term incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. "We need to be here in Collin County. We need to talk to voters here," said Garza.  She spoke with supporters and candidates from Collin County outside the John and Judy Gay Public Library. It's her third straight day in North Texas after making stops at the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas Tuesday. Garza told members of the organization, "I'm from deep South Texas on the border. For me, politics started at home." She also...
News Talk 860 KSFA

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
