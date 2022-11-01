Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Richland County Council votes to give themselves pay raises
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council held a regular session meeting Tuesday where they voted to raise council salaries. However, the increase was not without protest from some members of the public. "How could some council members in this time of inflation, and high gas prices, and high grocery...
City of Orangeburg receives federal funding for community facilities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg received a community facilities grant from the USDA in the amount of $857,075. It's part of the USDA's rural healthcare grant program. The program funds fire trucks, rescue vehicles, emergency medical care equipment and communications equipment. The city is using these funds...
Longtime Sumter city councilman, mayor pro-tem dies at 76
SUMTER, S.C. — A longtime member of the Sumter City Council member has died, city officials confirmed to News19 on Thursday. A city spokesperson said that Mayor Pro-Tem Thomas "Bubba" Lowery died on Wednesday. A longtime member of the council, Lowery had only recently decided not to run for re-election.
Community rallies to help Columbia woman repair her roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Judith McDonnell has lived her home off Broad River Road for decades. She says years ago, squirrels chewed into her roof and started causing problems. "They chewed holes in the corners and then the rain came in and made it much worse," she explained. "Before I realized it was even like that, the water had started really ruining the wood back there."
Signs honoring the Town of Chapin's century-old history now in place
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A walk through the Town of Chapin looks a lot different through the adult eyes of Mayor Al Koon. "Back when I was a child, we had one blinking light and our first grocery store which was called Chapin Red and White," Mayor Koon said. It's...
Tuomey Hospital in Sumter is expanding heart care services
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuomey Hospital is making another expansion to its services with a new cardiology center. According to CDC data, 309 people in Sumter died of heart disease in 2020. Doctors say for many of these people delayed care and a lack of access likely contributed to their heart problems.
WIS-TV
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families at Irmo High School were notified of an investigation into a suspicious social media post circulating online Wednesday. Dr. Kaaren Hampton, the principal of the school told families she’d been made aware of a situation involving a suspicious note written on a wall that was shared on social media.
WLTX.com
West Columbia considers $1.6M bond ordinance
West Columbia leaders are considering a $1.6M bond ordinance. Here's what the money what be used for.
Midlands Connection Project: Traffic construction changes in Chapin
CHAPIN, S.C. — Those of you in Chapin have some big changes coming to your commute. Over at Exit 91 off of I-26, an exit ramp is closing down, with a new temporary one east bound to Columbia Avenue opening up. The temporary ramp will tie into Columbia Avenue...
WIS-TV
Feds issued warning about Richland Co. elections warehouse in 2021; vulnerabilities remain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has obtained a June 2021 memo from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warning state and Richland County election leadership about the county’s warehouse security vulnerabilities, including lighting, fencing, and cameras. The memo came after a January 2019 letter from the South Carolina State...
Historic Banks home in Calhoun County being restored to 20th century museum
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Banks house in Calhoun County is being restored into a 20th Century Museum. It's the residence of former Calhoun County clerk of court Dick Banks who died in 2010. “He was a collector of so many things he was our county historian and what...
South Carolina announces solar farm planned for Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
abccolumbia.com
Capital Projects Sales Tax on ballot for Lexington County voters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County residents will vote on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum next Tuesday. The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce, Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Irmo Chamber of Commerce, 1Voice Lexington County, and Lexington County Development Corporation.
New plant brings jobs, economic development to Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Nova Molecular Technologies, a solvent recovery and recycling plant, will bring 25 new jobs to Sumter when it opens next week. Over the next 8-10 years, it will continue to develop and bring up to 75 jobs to the area. "It’s a huge shot in the...
wach.com
Early voting satellite locations for 2022 statewide General Election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Here are the early voting satellite locations for the 2022 statewide General Election. The last day to request a mail-in Absentee ballot has passed. Your completed Absentee ballot must be in our office at 2020 Hampton St. Columbia, SC 29204 by Nov. 8, at 7:00 p.m.
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
How you could impact the next 50 years of water in the Columbia area
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Planning for the plan, that's the goal for a Tuesday night meeting hosted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). This plan hopes to highlight water usage in the Saluda River Basin. The basin, which spans from the Upstate down to Lake Murray and Columbia, is responsible for drinking water utilities to much of the Midlands, according to SCDNR.
WWII history newly renovated, memorialized at Brookland-Cayce High School
CAYCE, S.C. — Refurbishing to Brookland-Cayce High School's World War II memorial and cannon is underway. This all came to be thanks to a little curiosity. Today, a much more permanent WWII cannon remains. Johnny Knight, a maintenance worker for Lexington School District Two noticed a cannon in front...
Here’s an overview of county-specific ballot items in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Across the Midlands, there are plenty of county-specific ballot items voters need to be familiar with. This includes penny taxes, new forms of county government, and school board bond referendums--- all topics voters in the Midlands are deciding on and will be deciding on come Election Day.
WIS-TV
Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
