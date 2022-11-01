ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Longtime Sumter city councilman, mayor pro-tem dies at 76

SUMTER, S.C. — A longtime member of the Sumter City Council member has died, city officials confirmed to News19 on Thursday. A city spokesperson said that Mayor Pro-Tem Thomas "Bubba" Lowery died on Wednesday. A longtime member of the council, Lowery had only recently decided not to run for re-election.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Community rallies to help Columbia woman repair her roof

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Judith McDonnell has lived her home off Broad River Road for decades. She says years ago, squirrels chewed into her roof and started causing problems. "They chewed holes in the corners and then the rain came in and made it much worse," she explained. "Before I realized it was even like that, the water had started really ruining the wood back there."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Tuomey Hospital in Sumter is expanding heart care services

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuomey Hospital is making another expansion to its services with a new cardiology center. According to CDC data, 309 people in Sumter died of heart disease in 2020. Doctors say for many of these people delayed care and a lack of access likely contributed to their heart problems.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Capital Projects Sales Tax on ballot for Lexington County voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County residents will vote on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum next Tuesday. The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce, Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Irmo Chamber of Commerce, 1Voice Lexington County, and Lexington County Development Corporation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Early voting satellite locations for 2022 statewide General Election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Here are the early voting satellite locations for the 2022 statewide General Election. The last day to request a mail-in Absentee ballot has passed. Your completed Absentee ballot must be in our office at 2020 Hampton St. Columbia, SC 29204 by Nov. 8, at 7:00 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

How you could impact the next 50 years of water in the Columbia area

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Planning for the plan, that's the goal for a Tuesday night meeting hosted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). This plan hopes to highlight water usage in the Saluda River Basin. The basin, which spans from the Upstate down to Lake Murray and Columbia, is responsible for drinking water utilities to much of the Midlands, according to SCDNR.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy