Penn State Debuts at No. 15 in the CFP Rankings

The Lions conclude the regular season with a friendly four-game stretch that could improve their ranking.

Penn State landed at No. 15 in the first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings, a placement it could improve with a friendly November schedule.

The Lions (6-2) were the third Big Ten team listed in the rankings behind Ohio State, Michigan. Penn State was one spot ahead of llinois. Penn State also is the fourth-highest ranked two-loss team on the inaugural list behind LSU (10), Kansas State (13) and Utah (14).

Penn State finishes the regular season with games against Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State, with Maryland holding the only winning record.

Penn State's starting rank is important, as it will help determine whether the team is eligible for a New Year's 6 bowl game at the end of the season. The Cotton and Orange bowls feature at-large teams.

Keyvone Lee Could Return

Franklin said he's "hopeful" running back Keyvone Lee returns from injury against Indiana. Lee has not played the past two weeks nd has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for the past five, Franklin said.

"When we have him back, we feel like we've got three really good backs [with Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton] who at this point of the season are experienced and can make plays in the pass and run game," Franklin said.

Award Nominees

Clifford and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. are semifinalists for year-end awards.

Porter is one of 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation's top defensive player. Porter is tied for second nationally with teammate Kalen King with 11 pass breakups. He leads a secondary that has limited opponents to a completion rate of 53.6 percent.

Clifford is among 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes players who "serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world." Clifford, a four-year captain, set Penn State's career record for touchdown passes (78) against Ohio State.

Up Next

Penn State visits Indiana for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday on ABC.

