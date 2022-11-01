Read full article on original website
cind119
1d ago
Of course, Obama felt like he was " talking to a normal guy". For 8 years, he talked to a VP that was a vegetable.
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Independent voters tell NBC Fetterman's debate performance 'felt very difficult to watch'
Members of an NBC News independent voter panel were the latest critics of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance Wednesday. Fetterman’s only debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday was one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 midterm election and became a social media storm as people watched Fetterman in action live for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May.
Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator
Democratic mayor of Carbondale Justin Taylor joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why he does not support John Fetterman for Senate in his state.
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
'Impulse to conceal': John Fetterman loses out on major endorsement in heated Senate race
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has endorsed Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz over Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Oz touts surprise endorsement from Fetterman's home paper, says 'they've had enough too'
Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, joined Sean Hannity on Fox News' 'Hannity' on Monday evening.
Fetterman's 'scary' performance rattles voters: Pennsylvania reacts to Oz v. Fetterman debate
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Oz squared off Tuesday during their only debate in the race for Senate. Voters said the winner was clear.
John Fetterman up six points ahead of Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, poll finds
Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leads Republican opponent Mehmet Oz by six points among likely voters the day before the two candidates square off in their only debate for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, a new CNN poll shows.Mr Fetterman got 51 per cent support, whereas 45 per cent prefer Dr Oz, the former television host and retired physician. Among registered voters, Mr Fetterman had an 11-point lead at 52 per cent, compared to 41 per cent who supported Dr Oz. Dr Oz’s biggest vulnerability continues to be the fact most Pennsylvania voters have a negative opinion of him, as...
Independent Candidate Drops out, Backs Fetterman: 'Democracy at Risk'
John Fetterman's campaign for Pennsylvania Senate is getting a boost from a candidate who dropped his independent bid and endorsed the Democrat out of concern for the future of U.S. democracy. Everett Stern announced his withdrawal in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, citing his low polling numbers in the race...
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
Washington Examiner
Poll finds more Pennsylvania voters trust Fetterman over Oz on economy, crime, and abortion
A majority of Pennsylvania voters trust Lt. Gov. John Fetterman more than his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz on a number of key issues, according to a new poll examining the high-profile Senate race in the state. About 45% of respondents said they trusted Fetterman on jobs, the economy, and cost-of-living...
Poll reveals Fetterman's attempt to distract Pennsylvanians from his 'radical agenda' is failing: Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz - the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who joined FOX Business' ‘Mornings with Maria,' Thursday, to discuss his race for Senate - continues to erode Fetterman's lead, as the Democratic contender is now ahead by just 3.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. With margins being so small,...
SEAN HANNITY: John Fetterman is a giant fraud
Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed the Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman pretending to be an "industrious blue collar worker" on "Hannity."
For Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Community Will Always Come Before Politics
When Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman, asks me to meet her at the Hollander Project—the women’s co-working space in Braddock that she helped found in 2018—on a chilly weekday in early October, I’m instinctively uneasy. Memories of the intensely professional atmosphere at The Wing (RIP) surface, and I almost get up the nerve to ask her if we can meet somewhere a little more personal.
Midterms 2022: Here's how voter priorities have shifted in Pennsylvania in final stretch of midterm cycle
As the country approaches Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November.
The question that may swing the Senate: Did Fetterman have to debate?
If control of the Senate comes down to Pennsylvania, the defining question of the midterm elections may be: Did Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) have to debate?
In debate aftermath, Pa.’s two U.S. senators weigh in on Fetterman’s fitness to serve
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said Thursday that Democratic candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance shows he has “such a long way to go” in his stroke recovery that he would not be able to function in the U.S. Senate. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke on May 13, spoke...
Oz Trolls Biden, Fetterman by Playing Debate on Repeat Near Dem Fundraiser
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, is seeking to undermine rival John Fetterman by playing a video of their debate on repeat outside of a high-profile Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia. Oz's campaign announced the move on Friday, saying it would display what they called Fetterman's "radical and...
President Biden visits Primanti Bros. with Fetterman during stop in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden visited Primanti Bros. with Senate candidate John Fetterman during his stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Biden was in Pittsburgh to visit the Fern Hollow Bridge with Gov. Tom Wolf and spoke about infrastructure funding. The president will make a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday...
John Fetterman Struggles To Defend Himself In Debate With Mehmet Oz
In a cycle when many candidates are refusing to debate their opponents, Democrat John Fetterman took the stage Tuesday night for the first, and only, debate in the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, did so despite still struggling to recover his communication...
Comments / 25