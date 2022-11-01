ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 25

cind119
1d ago

Of course, Obama felt like he was " talking to a normal guy". For 8 years, he talked to a VP that was a vegetable.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Independent voters tell NBC Fetterman's debate performance 'felt very difficult to watch'

Members of an NBC News independent voter panel were the latest critics of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance Wednesday. Fetterman’s only debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday was one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 midterm election and became a social media storm as people watched Fetterman in action live for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman up six points ahead of Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, poll finds

Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leads Republican opponent Mehmet Oz by six points among likely voters the day before the two candidates square off in their only debate for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, a new CNN poll shows.Mr Fetterman got 51 per cent support, whereas 45 per cent prefer Dr Oz, the former television host and retired physician. Among registered voters, Mr Fetterman had an 11-point lead at 52 per cent, compared to 41 per cent who supported Dr Oz. Dr Oz’s biggest vulnerability continues to be the fact most Pennsylvania voters have a negative opinion of him, as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

For Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Community Will Always Come Before Politics

When Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman, asks me to meet her at the Hollander Project—the women’s co-working space in Braddock that she helped found in 2018—on a chilly weekday in early October, I’m instinctively uneasy. Memories of the intensely professional atmosphere at The Wing (RIP) surface, and I almost get up the nerve to ask her if we can meet somewhere a little more personal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy