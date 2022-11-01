Read full article on original website
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormonesSaurabhChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Dolphins Q&A: Should Miami have traded Mike Gesicki? Why are Dolphins getting so many penalties?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: Are you one of the few people that realizes Gesicki is elite and should never be traded, or do you follow what seems to be the consensus that he’s nothing special? Letting him go would be a Welker situation. — @turnergraphics on ...
Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami
General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
With six teams on a bye entering Week 9 of the NFL season, fantasy football owners may have some tougher decisions to make regarding who to start and who to sit. Let’s look at the start ’em sit ’em running backs for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns,...
Chris Bosh’s deferred payments from the Heat are coming to an end. Here are the details
One of the Miami Heat’s Big 3 members is set to receive the last payment of his final playing contract with the team.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson participate in first Dolphins practice. Armstead, Jackson absent
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson were at their first Dolphins practice Wednesday, one day after being dealt to Miami ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 9: Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott Are Top Options
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 9 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Dolphins are a 4.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 9...
Dolphins GM Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel share thoughts on trade deadline moves
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday what many thought to be true after the franchise’s personnel moves Tuesday — the day of the NFL’s trade deadline: They’re “all in.”
Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game
Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
Reliving Tyler Herro’s game-winner for Heat that NBA ruled should have been called a travel
With Jimmy Butler out because of a hip issue, the Miami Heat put the ball in Tyler Herro’s hands down the stretch Wednesday.
Dolphins Make Moves on Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins made moves with Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson, along with made a practice squad transaction
A look at the ‘curveball’ that remains effective weapon for Heat. Also, Butler out vs. Kings
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra introduced his version of the 2-3 zone to the NBA in December 2018. It has been a consistent part of the Heat’s defensive system ever since.
Cameron Brate (neck) logs another limited Buccaneers practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Brate has turned in back-to-back limited sessions and appears to be trending toward playing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. He missed the past two games with a neck injury and suffered a concussion prior to that, so the Buccaneers will likely err on the side of caution with Brate's return. Cade Otton has been filling in as the starting tight end.
This Heat-Lakers Trade Features Kyle Lowry
Age catches up to all of us. On the other hand, it comes for some of us a little more aggressively than others. NBA players age differently, too. Some people age gracefully. People routinely mistake them for being younger than they are. They’ll still age – we all will.
Colts Worked Out Four Running Backs
The team opted to sign RB Jordan Wilkins to their practice squad. Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. The Jaguars later...
Tom Brady talks balancing personal life, football amid Buccaneers struggles
Tom Brady talked to reporters on Thursday and gave a poignant answer about how he was doing when asked whether he was OK. The Buccaneers play the Rams on Sunday.
Zach Wilson Is Holding Back the New York Jets
Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris sit down to discuss the New York Jets and Zach Wilson’s recent play. It may be time for the Jets to bench Wilson and go back to Joe Flacco if they want to compete for the playoffs. You can view the clip above and...
John Lynch describes emotional trade of Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins
49ers general manager John Lynch sounded emotional Tuesday when talking to reporters about the team’s trade deadline deal to sent RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins.
Chase Edmonds and Jeff Wilson Jr. Trades: Fantasy Impact on Raheem Mostert, Melvin Gordon III, and Latavius Murray
As part of the Bradley Chubb trade to the Miami Dolphins, Chase Edmonds will move back in the other direction. Meanwhile, the Dolphins acquired Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers in a separate deal. Let’s examine the fantasy football impact of Edmonds switching Miami for Denver, Wilson going from San Francisco for Miami, and what it means for the likes of Raheem Mostert, Latavius Murray, and Melvin Gordon III.
