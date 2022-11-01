ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Should Miami have traded Mike Gesicki? Why are Dolphins getting so many penalties?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: Are you one of the few people that realizes Gesicki is elite and should never be traded, or do you follow what seems to be the consensus that he’s nothing special? Letting him go would be a Welker situation. — @turnergraphics on ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami

General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
MIAMI, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 9: Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott Are Top Options

Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 9 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
NBC Chicago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game

Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cameron Brate (neck) logs another limited Buccaneers practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Brate has turned in back-to-back limited sessions and appears to be trending toward playing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. He missed the past two games with a neck injury and suffered a concussion prior to that, so the Buccaneers will likely err on the side of caution with Brate's return. Cade Otton has been filling in as the starting tight end.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Colts Worked Out Four Running Backs

The team opted to sign RB Jordan Wilkins to their practice squad. Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. The Jaguars later...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

Zach Wilson Is Holding Back the New York Jets

Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris sit down to discuss the New York Jets and Zach Wilson’s recent play. It may be time for the Jets to bench Wilson and go back to Joe Flacco if they want to compete for the playoffs. You can view the clip above and...
NEW YORK STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Chase Edmonds and Jeff Wilson Jr. Trades: Fantasy Impact on Raheem Mostert, Melvin Gordon III, and Latavius Murray

As part of the Bradley Chubb trade to the Miami Dolphins, Chase Edmonds will move back in the other direction. Meanwhile, the Dolphins acquired Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers in a separate deal. Let’s examine the fantasy football impact of Edmonds switching Miami for Denver, Wilson going from San Francisco for Miami, and what it means for the likes of Raheem Mostert, Latavius Murray, and Melvin Gordon III.
DENVER, CO

