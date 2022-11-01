Read full article on original website
6 Jobs That Make You Rich Fast Without a Degree
In the United States, there's typically a direct correlation between education and salary. The more degrees you attain, the more money you'll make -- on average. Although most of the big six-figure...
Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones
Americans who changed employers during the pandemic are worried about losing their new jobs. Many may have also traded in their job security. Nearly 40% of working Americans changed jobs sometime over the past two years, according to a recent poll by Marist, with many taking advantage of the pandemic’s hot labor market to search for better wages and perks.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Quiet quitting? 8 in 10 workers say they’re putting as much or more effort into jobs than six months ago
A new survey from The Conference Board highlights workers’ attitudes toward workplace engagement and employment overall. Around one-third of respondents reported being less engaged with their position than they were six months ago. Regardless of this attitude, the majority of respondents are working just as hard as in the...
Narcity
Highest-Paying Jobs You Can Get With No Degree Or Experience Were Shared & Some Pay Almost $90K
The highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree or any experience have been revealed and some salaries are almost $90,000!. Recently, job site Indeed shared a list of the 14 highest-paying jobs without a degree or experience along with how much they pay, which is based on salary figures listed on the job board.
10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for,...
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
Phys.org
Over a third of office workers are hybrid 'misfits'
Over a third of office staff are working away from home for more days than they would like, according to new research from the University of Leeds. Some 39% of office workers are so-called hybrid "misfits" and don't have the right balance of home and office working, the survey found.
20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000
How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....
Here are the top 3 most impacted industries of the labor shortage
The COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Resignation have impacted the labor shortage in 2022. Supply chain issues, inflation have also impacted the labor shortage.
Lyft to release 13% of workforce in latest wave of job cuts
TL;DR: Lyft's latest wave of job cuts will see the transportation company say goodbye to 13 percent of its staff, or around 700 employees. Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer announced the cuts on Thursday in a memo issued to staffers that was seen by The Wall Street Journal. In it, the duo said they worked hard over the summer to bring down company costs by slowing – then freezing – hiring, cutting spending and pausing initiatives that weren't viewed as critical.
Jalopnik
Lyft is Cutting 683 Jobs to Save a Little Money
Lyft announced Thursday it will lay off over 680 of its employees, which equates to about 13 percent of its entire workforce, all in the name of cutting costs to deal with a weakening economy and potential upcoming recession, Reuters reports. “The announced reduction in force is a proactive step...
While Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Workers Fret Over Economy
In a recent survey by Wonolo of gig workers versus corporate workers, researchers found some stark differences household financial situations of both cohorts, but similarities in how both groups are dealing with the economy. The authors of the report found that 25 percent of corporate workers surveyed said they don’t...
NASDAQ
Lyft to lay off 683 employees in cost-cutting push
Adds shares, third-quarter forecast and background. Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc LYFT.O said on Thursday it would lay off 13% of its workforce, or about 683 employees, in the ride-hailing firm's latest cost-cutting step to cope with a weakening economy. As decades-high inflation hits consumer spending and drives up...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Investor optimism abounds about future of senior living
Despite increasing expenses squeezing operator margins and investment returns, even more reasons exist to be optimistic about senior living’s outlook, according to a new report on emerging real estate trends. The 44th edition of the trend report from the Urban Land Institute and PwC US documents a growing interest...
Majority of gig economy workers ‘feel under threat from review websites’
Workers in the gig economy are grappling with another threat to their wages – the double-edged sword of online reviews, research has found.Academics have shown how tech companies are compounding the problem, leaving scores of workers in fear of their future income.The study, led by researchers from the University of Bristol and University of Oxford, analysed the reputation systems of some the biggest gig economy platforms, such as Upwork and Fiverr, which use customer feedback to produce ratings.It found the algorithms – processes used to rank workers according to performance metrics – lack transparency and are highly volatile, leaving workers...
When Small Businesses Can't Pay Their Rent, Can A Recession Be Far Behind?
Another huge harbinger of an impending recession is happening in the commercial real estate leased to small businesses. According to an October analysis from the Alignable Research Center, small-business owners are not paying their rent — in droves. Alignable’s poll found that in October, the U.S. rent delinquency rate...
Building Design & Construction
Data center construction facing record-breaking inflation, delays
Data center construction projects face record-breaking inflation amid delays to materials deliveries and competition for skilled labor, according to research from global professional services company Turner & Townsend. Average costs on data center projects rose 15% in 2022 compared to last year, with escalating prices for energy and key materials...
