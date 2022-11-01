ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do

If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for,...
Phys.org

Over a third of office workers are hybrid 'misfits'

Over a third of office staff are working away from home for more days than they would like, according to new research from the University of Leeds. Some 39% of office workers are so-called hybrid "misfits" and don't have the right balance of home and office working, the survey found.
GOBankingRates

20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....
TechSpot

Lyft to release 13% of workforce in latest wave of job cuts

TL;DR: Lyft's latest wave of job cuts will see the transportation company say goodbye to 13 percent of its staff, or around 700 employees. Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer announced the cuts on Thursday in a memo issued to staffers that was seen by The Wall Street Journal. In it, the duo said they worked hard over the summer to bring down company costs by slowing – then freezing – hiring, cutting spending and pausing initiatives that weren't viewed as critical.
Jalopnik

Lyft is Cutting 683 Jobs to Save a Little Money

Lyft announced Thursday it will lay off over 680 of its employees, which equates to about 13 percent of its entire workforce, all in the name of cutting costs to deal with a weakening economy and potential upcoming recession, Reuters reports. “The announced reduction in force is a proactive step...
WWD

While Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Workers Fret Over Economy

In a recent survey by Wonolo of gig workers versus corporate workers, researchers found some stark differences household financial situations of both cohorts, but similarities in how both groups are dealing with the economy. The authors of the report found that 25 percent of corporate workers surveyed said they don’t...
NASDAQ

Lyft to lay off 683 employees in cost-cutting push

Adds shares, third-quarter forecast and background. Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc LYFT.O said on Thursday it would lay off 13% of its workforce, or about 683 employees, in the ride-hailing firm's latest cost-cutting step to cope with a weakening economy. As decades-high inflation hits consumer spending and drives up...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Investor optimism abounds about future of senior living

Despite increasing expenses squeezing operator margins and investment returns, even more reasons exist to be optimistic about senior living’s outlook, according to a new report on emerging real estate trends. The 44th edition of the trend report from the Urban Land Institute and PwC US documents a growing interest...
The Independent

Majority of gig economy workers ‘feel under threat from review websites’

Workers in the gig economy are grappling with another threat to their wages – the double-edged sword of online reviews, research has found.Academics have shown how tech companies are compounding the problem, leaving scores of workers in fear of their future income.The study, led by researchers from the University of Bristol and University of Oxford, analysed the reputation systems of some the biggest gig economy platforms, such as Upwork and Fiverr, which use customer feedback to produce ratings.It found the algorithms – processes used to rank workers according to performance metrics – lack transparency and are highly volatile, leaving workers...
Benzinga

When Small Businesses Can't Pay Their Rent, Can A Recession Be Far Behind?

Another huge harbinger of an impending recession is happening in the commercial real estate leased to small businesses. According to an October analysis from the Alignable Research Center, small-business owners are not paying their rent — in droves. Alignable’s poll found that in October, the U.S. rent delinquency rate...
Building Design & Construction

Data center construction facing record-breaking inflation, delays

Data center construction projects face record-breaking inflation amid delays to materials deliveries and competition for skilled labor, according to research from global professional services company Turner & Townsend. Average costs on data center projects rose 15% in 2022 compared to last year, with escalating prices for energy and key materials...

