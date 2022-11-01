Workers in the gig economy are grappling with another threat to their wages – the double-edged sword of online reviews, research has found.Academics have shown how tech companies are compounding the problem, leaving scores of workers in fear of their future income.The study, led by researchers from the University of Bristol and University of Oxford, analysed the reputation systems of some the biggest gig economy platforms, such as Upwork and Fiverr, which use customer feedback to produce ratings.It found the algorithms – processes used to rank workers according to performance metrics – lack transparency and are highly volatile, leaving workers...

