They are the persuadable voters campaigns covet — independent or non-partisan voters who often swing elections. In Luzerne County, they account for about 12% of the electorate. We recently met with four non-affiliated voters, all subscribers to The Citizens’ Voice or the Hazleton Standard-Speaker, to talk about the issues that will be on their minds as they go to the polls Tuesday. What follows are edited excerpts. A video of the full 75-minute session can be found at citizenvoice.com.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO