ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Board of Public Utilities to drain 36-inch water transmission main

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ssc3V_0iv3Mxqv00

CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne's Board of Public Utilities will be draining a large water transmission main Wednesday from Crystal Reservoir to the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant.

This 36-inch pipeline is being drained in preparations for pipe construction work on the Hydroelectric Generation Facility. BOPU officials said in a statement that residents will not notice a difference in their drinking water, as draining will occur prior to treating, disinfecting and distributing water to Cheyenne.

Residents in the area between Crystal Reservoir and the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant on Happy Jack Road may notice geyser-like water flows from the blow-off valves throughout the day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Laramie County Commissioners discuss plan for East Pershing Boulevard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners have approved a plan to help improve East Pershing Boulevard. In a resolution, it states that the plan below will be adopted between U.S. 30 and Christiansen Road. This area is chosen for the plan because traffic volumes have been increasing over the last few years and are expected to continue growing.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Residential yard waste program in Cheyenne to conclude in November

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will be concluding its 2022 residential yard waste program in the third week of November. The last week of service will occur Nov. 14–18. The Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road will remain available for disposal of residential...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-80 in Wyoming; gusts up to 65 mph possible ahead of snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Some wind closures are in effect on Interstate 80 as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 235 near Elk Mountain, WYDOT reports. Southeast Wyoming could see winds gust as high as 65 mph until around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents could see snow later this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect a sunny day today before the possibility of snow later this week. Today, Nov. 2, will be mostly sunny with a high of 63. Winds will be to the south at 10–20 mph, with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 32 and south winds at 5–15 mph set to become northwest after midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Snow is in forecast for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents could see some snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 3, there is a 70% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be to the north at 15–20 mph with gusts of 30 mph possible. Tonight will have a low of 16 with north winds at 15–20 mph. There is a 90% chance of snow this evening, with accumulations of 1–3 inches possible.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors

It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days

Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

National Weather Service issues high wind warning for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Cheyenne and other areas of southeast Wyoming. The high wind warning is in effect until Wednesday at 6 p.m. as the NWS is forecasting wind gusts of 60–65 mph. The department also issued a red flag warning, as the strong winds increase the risk of fire spreading rapidly. The red flag warning will also remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Sees Driest October in 34 Years

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the capital city saw only 0.11 inches of precipitation last month, making it the driest October in 34 years. This is the seventh month in a row that Cheyenne has seen less than normal precipitation. "Unfortunately, 2022's relentless dryness continued through October,"...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Monitoring Workers A Growing Trend, But Wyoming Researcher Finds It Often Backfires

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Employers have doubled their purchases of electronic monitoring software since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while employees doubled down on a phenomenon that’s become known as “quiet quitting.”. That might not be just a coincidence. Always Watching. A Wyoming researcher...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie Police Department swears in California police veteran as Chief

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 20-year law enforcement veteran was sworn in as the Laramie Police Department’s new chief on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a department release. Brian Browne was most recently a captain in the Anaheim Police Department, where he supervised the Operations Support Division, coordinating response and personnel at the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium, and Honda Center while overseeing the Community Policing and Traffic Sections, the release said.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/1/22–11/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You wouldn’t know that Chris Roberts’ roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy