Board of Public Utilities to drain 36-inch water transmission main

CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne's Board of Public Utilities will be draining a large water transmission main Wednesday from Crystal Reservoir to the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant.

This 36-inch pipeline is being drained in preparations for pipe construction work on the Hydroelectric Generation Facility. BOPU officials said in a statement that residents will not notice a difference in their drinking water, as draining will occur prior to treating, disinfecting and distributing water to Cheyenne.

Residents in the area between Crystal Reservoir and the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant on Happy Jack Road may notice geyser-like water flows from the blow-off valves throughout the day.