Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot this week and it's been nothing but good news for fans. The actor officially returned as Superman in the most recent DC film, Black Adam, and it seems that the future is bright for the Man of Steel. It was revealed just yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover as the bosses of DC Studios, and hidden in those reports was the news that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Cavill even released a brand new video confirming the future of his Superman. Now tonight, the actor made an appearance on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed that he was almost the star of 2006's Casino Royale.

8 DAYS AGO