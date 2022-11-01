Read full article on original website
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman
When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman. After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six...
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic
EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
The Time When Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger Met With Superman Henry Cavill, To Give The Most Powerful Picture To The Internet
Henry Cavill is among the few A-listed stars Hollywood can certainly boast about. Not only has he charmed the industry with his red and blue cape, but he also made a separate place in fans’ hearts with his courteous personality. Furthermore, his physique is something even other celebrities consider an ideal body. Another such enduring entity is the Terminator jewel, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Just one generation apart, we can certainly classify both household celebrities as someone who has purely muscular bodies.
Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible
The Superman actor has his reasons
Henry Cavill fans think they’ve worked out why he quit ‘The Witcher’
The Witcher fans believe that they’ve found the reason why Henry Cavill decided to leave the Netflix series. On Saturday (October 29) Cavill announced he was stepping down as Geralt of Rivia after season three, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role for season four. In a post on...
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ fans are convinced that Henry Cavill quit the series and not because of Superman as an unassuming cult classic garners new praise
The fantasy community is still picking up the pieces following the devastating news of Henry Cavill vacating the seat of Geralt after the third season of The Witcher on Netflix, and most of them are convinced this sudden shift has little to do with the actor’s busy schedule now that he’s returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel.
James Bond: Henry Cavill Reveals He Was Second Choice for Casino Royale
Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot this week and it's been nothing but good news for fans. The actor officially returned as Superman in the most recent DC film, Black Adam, and it seems that the future is bright for the Man of Steel. It was revealed just yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover as the bosses of DC Studios, and hidden in those reports was the news that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Cavill even released a brand new video confirming the future of his Superman. Now tonight, the actor made an appearance on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed that he was almost the star of 2006's Casino Royale.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
