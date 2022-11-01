Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
The Devastating Death Of Julie And Julia Author Julie Powell
The New York Times reports that Julie Powell, food blogger and author of the book "Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously," died on October 26 at her upstate New York home due to cardiac arrest. She was 49 years old. Powell rose to fame as a blogger chronicling...
ETOnline.com
Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed
Five months after Master P's daughter, Tytyana Miller, died, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has confirmed the cause of her death. According to the official coroner's report released on Tuesday, Miller died from fentanyl intoxication on May 27, confirming reports that the 25-year-old had died as a result of drugs.
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic
Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
TikTok Is Entranced By Anthony Bourdain's Great Poetic Moment
Many people have fond memories of Anthony Bourdain. He was a talented chef, journalist, TV host, and author. When news of his death made airwaves and papers in June 2018, many were shocked and saddened, as if they had lost a friend even though most had never met him. It was Bourdain's friendly, down-to-earth personality that brought people in to his TV shows as he traveled the globe, dining with locals in places like Vietnam or Hungary. He brought awareness to the plight of humanitarian efforts everywhere he went (via Men's Journal), opening our eyes up to the wonders and horrors of the world.
verywellmind.com
Wayne Brady Reveals His Inner Battles Behind the Curtain
Wayne Brady does not fit neatly into one single talent box. Maybe you loved his improv on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” or his singing and dancing in the Broadway show “Kinky Boots.” Perhaps, you tune in for his game show hosting skills on “Let’s Make a Deal” or his acting abilities on Showtime’s “American Gigolo.” And if that weren’t enough, maybe you cast votes for him on the latest season of “Dancing with the Stars.”
Hell's Kitchen Contestant Alex Najar Says The Show Is Nothing Like What You See On TV - Exclusive
Dedicated fans of FOX's hit show "Hell's Kitchen" know what they're in for when they tune in to a new episode. At 21 seasons and counting, the competition show helmed by Gordon Ramsay is infamous for its intensity. There's a whole lot of drama, a whole lot of cooking under pressure, and a whole lot of Gordon Ramsay yelling in the kitchen.
The Pioneer Woman Is TikTok's Latest 'Celebrity Nemesis'
Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, became a household name through a food media journey that has sources like The Travel calling her a "darling of the Food Network." Playing roles from ranch mom to blogger and cookbook author to television personality and celebrity chef, Drummond has captivated the hearts of many. Inviting fans to glimpse at her life over the years through both her Food Network show and her blog, where she provides updates about what's going on at the ranch and what her family is up to, she's graced fans with homey recipes and wholesome, lighthearted humor.
Emma Chamberlain Thinks A Really Good Cup Of Coffee Should Take You On A Journey
Entrepreneur and coffee connoisseur Emma Chamberlain knows a thing or two about what makes the perfect cup of coffee. Though the 21-year-old star got her start on the internet through her quirky personality and YouTube videos, over the years, she has quickly transformed her brand to revolve around her love for the caffeinated beverage. She publicly founded her own coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, which has grown into a million-dollar business in its first few years (via Forbes).
TikTok's Hand Mixer Pumpkin Hack Is Jennifer Garner Approved
Fall is pumpkin season, and even when Halloween is over and done, many people are still invested in making pumpkins and other winter squash a part of their lives. There are so many different types of pumpkin, and those that aren't used for Jack-o-Lanterns can be turned into some of the best pumpkin recipes for fall a person could dream of. But there's one nasty task that stands before any chef and their pumpkin masterpiece: all of the stringy goo and seeds inside the pumpkin need to be removed.
Drew Barrymore's Pizza Salad Is Leaving TikTok In Shock
So, you have decided to add more veggies to your daily meals — maybe you order vegetarian sides once in a while or add veggies to your morning omelets. You are also considering having scrumptious salads as a main dish, even if this means sometimes saying no to your junk food cravings like burgers, fries, and yes, pizza. Here is some news: You can be part of Drew Barrymore's team. If you're looking forward to Drew Barrymore's cookbook, you may be interested in what she's created.
The Mystery Of The Missing Spring Roll Is Plaguing GBBO Fans
Amid ongoing news of inflation and economic issues, shows like the "Great British Bake Off" can provide a mental getaway for fans. But as it turns out, the show is also struggling with accounting issues, albeit with something as inconsequential as balancing a portion of spring rolls. For a relatively...
Why Bobby Flay Chose Titan-Chef Brooke Williamson
Many celebrity chefs have a lot of different shows. At any given time the average superstar culinarian has an estimated 8,000 shows spanning 41 networks (only a bit of an exaggeration). This is to say nothing of their guest appearances on talk shows, radio shows, YouTube channels, TikTok videos, podcasts, and other media. It's possible one is hosting a young chef mentoring broadcast in your kitchen right now. Actually, if it's Rachael Ray, you might want to break it up before she spreads more lies about cooking. However, if it's Bobby Flay, let it run.
Emma Chamberlain Puts Dates And Vanilla Beans In Homemade Peanut Butter
Social media superstar Emma Chamberlain recently appeared on the viral hit show "Hot Ones" on the First We Feast YouTube channel. While taking on the "Wings of Death" challenge, she discusses various topics with the host. She waxed on everything from her podcast "Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain" to her thoughts on becoming a meme, and Jack Harlow. But it was her discussion on how she likes her peanut butter that piqued our interest. Before we dive into that, though, it's essential to have a bit of backstory on Chamberlain's rise to fame.
GBBO Fans Are In Shambles Over James Corden's Paul Hollywood Impression
"The Great British Bake Off" Season 13 is in full swing and it's as popular as ever. The season first aired in September on Channel 4 in the U.K. attracting 4.4 million viewers, per Metro, but the season hasn't been without its controversy, including a heartbreaking elimination during Custard Week and the Mexican Week episode that raised eyebrows for some.
