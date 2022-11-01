Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
yourcentralvalley.com
EYE ON AG: Former Fresno State dean to be honored at Ag Awards
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Dr. Dennis Nef, the former dean of the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State, will be given a Lifetime of Service award for contributions to Fresno County agriculture. Dr. Nef will be honored at the 2022 Ag Awards hosted by...
Valley Made Manufacturing Summit returns to downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 7th annual Valley Made Manufacturing Summit has returned to the Fresno Convention Center. The manufacturing summit is designed as a workshop and resource expo that celebrates the Valley’s history of innovation in manufacturing while providing resources and networking opportunities that continue to build a well-trained, outstanding workforce. Dominic Marsella is […]
Clovis man uses Halloween decorations to bring attention to mental health
This year, Michael Gallego is handing out more than candy. He's also providing literature from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
yourcentralvalley.com
SunPower by QHS can help your home become energy independent
SunPower by Quality Home Services can answer every question you’ve ever had about solar at the Fresno Fall Home Improvement Show, Nov. 4-6. Cheryl Hansen-Abshere joined the show with their latest offers and information.
Central Valley bread company accuses Bay Area bakery of theft
A feud is boiling between a Bay Area bakery and a Central Valley bread company over hundreds of plastic bread trays. On Monday, Athens Baking Company, based in Fresno, filed a lawsuit against South San Francisco wholesale bakery Pacific Coast Baking.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno State Physics Outreach; Teaching by example
Fresno State Physics Outreach is a team of future teachers learning to teach science. Professor Don Williams teaches a class on physics and pedagogy. It’s part classroom learning and part teaching in the field to local primary schools. To bring Fresno State Physics Outreach to your school get in...
GV Wire
Buying a Starter Home Is Now a Myth for Most Fresno Renters
The average Fresno renter household would need 52% more in annual income to buy a so-called starter home, according to the real estate website Point2. Fresno renters have an average annual household income of $34,357. To afford a starter home, they would have to earn $72,117 a year. Point2 says...
yourcentralvalley.com
Sheriff Mims to be honored at ag awards
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims will be honored at this year’s Ag Awards presented by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and the Fresno County Farm Bureau. Sheriff Mims will receive the Lifetime of Service Award for Significant Contributions to Fresno County Agriculture. Sherriff Mims...
Hanford Sentinel
Mall's new FroYo Kafe is a one-stop shop for families
When it comes to getting a head start on the day, K & J FroYo Kafe is the place to be. Owner of K & J FroYo Kafe, George Souza, proudly announced, ”People love our frozen yogurt, we mix our flavors here.”. The new Hanford Mall shop offers both...
yourcentralvalley.com
Education Matters: Clovis couple have students learning from each other
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – You could call it a teaching cross-over event: two different schools, two different teachers, bringing their students together to learn. A Clovis couple who teaches career tech education is having their students learn from each other. Jay Eichmann has taught construction technology for over a...
WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival this Saturday
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit, and Nut Festival returns this Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. This tradition that spans over a decade features a day with delicious pomegranate products, specialties from local nut vendors, music, and scrumptious cooking demonstrations. There will […]
KMPH.com
Family in Lindsay say they haven't had A/C because American Home Shield won't fix it
A nightmare turned into reality as a family in Lindsay has been suffering without air conditioning for months, they say it's because American Home Shield won't fix their machine. Uncomfortable and frustrated doesn't even describe the feeling the Lewis family has gone through at the record-breaking temperatures during the summer...
Missing Clovis family french bulldog returned
On Sunday, the owner posted on Facebook that their missing family french bulldog, Rocco, is now home.
sjvsun.com
Fresno State student newspaper opposes Measure E, dubs it “rich man’s scheme to get richer.”
Measure E, the Fresno County sales tax initiative that would benefit Fresno State, is facing opposition from The Collegian, the university’s student-run newspaper. This week, The Collegian published an editorial opposing Measure E. If Measure E passes, it would levy a 0.2 percent sales tax on Fresno County and...
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares
The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
sjvsun.com
With Measure C renewal in balance, Fresno Co. touts launch of $53mil Golden State Blvd. project
After nearly two decades of planning, Fresno County’s Golden State Boulevard Corridor Project broke ground on Tuesday. The Golden State project was initially approved in 2006 as part of the Measure C Extension Expenditure Plan. The 14-mile stretch of the historic Highway 99 spans from American Ave south of...
KMPH.com
Fresno woman searches for the rightful owner of a home video discovered at a thrift store
When was the last time you used a VHS tape? Or VCR?. Dawna Kerney recently has and while cleaning out her house a few months ago, stumbled upon a few blank VHS tapes she purchased years ago at a local thrift store. Since she got rid of her VHS machine...
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
foxla.com
Mom gives birth during Karol G concert, singer visits her in hospital
FRESNO, Calif. - A newborn baby is now in the spotlight after a concert in Fresno, California, last week. Baby Anahi made her entrance into the world on Oct. 25 in the bathroom of the Save Mart Center during a sold-out Karol G concert. The venue posted the announcement on...
