EYE ON AG: Former Fresno State dean to be honored at Ag Awards

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Dr. Dennis Nef, the former dean of the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State, will be given a Lifetime of Service award for contributions to Fresno County agriculture. Dr. Nef will be honored at the 2022 Ag Awards hosted by...
Valley Made Manufacturing Summit returns to downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 7th annual Valley Made Manufacturing Summit has returned to the Fresno Convention Center.  The manufacturing summit is designed as a workshop and resource expo that celebrates the Valley’s history of innovation in manufacturing while providing resources and networking opportunities that continue to build a well-trained, outstanding workforce. Dominic Marsella is […]
Fresno State Physics Outreach; Teaching by example

Fresno State Physics Outreach is a team of future teachers learning to teach science. Professor Don Williams teaches a class on physics and pedagogy. It’s part classroom learning and part teaching in the field to local primary schools. To bring Fresno State Physics Outreach to your school get in...
Buying a Starter Home Is Now a Myth for Most Fresno Renters

The average Fresno renter household would need 52% more in annual income to buy a so-called starter home, according to the real estate website Point2. Fresno renters have an average annual household income of $34,357. To afford a starter home, they would have to earn $72,117 a year. Point2 says...
Sheriff Mims to be honored at ag awards

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims will be honored at this year’s Ag Awards presented by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and the Fresno County Farm Bureau. Sheriff Mims will receive the Lifetime of Service Award for Significant Contributions to Fresno County Agriculture. Sherriff Mims...
Mall's new FroYo Kafe is a one-stop shop for families

When it comes to getting a head start on the day, K & J FroYo Kafe is the place to be. Owner of K & J FroYo Kafe, George Souza, proudly announced, ”People love our frozen yogurt, we mix our flavors here.”. The new Hanford Mall shop offers both...
Education Matters: Clovis couple have students learning from each other

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – You could call it a teaching cross-over event: two different schools, two different teachers, bringing their students together to learn. A Clovis couple who teaches career tech education is having their students learn from each other. Jay Eichmann has taught construction technology for over a...
WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival this Saturday

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit, and Nut Festival returns this Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. This tradition that spans over a decade features a day with delicious pomegranate products, specialties from local nut vendors, music, and scrumptious cooking demonstrations. There will […]
Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares

The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
