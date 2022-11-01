Read full article on original website
RAW VIDEO: Police respond to anonymous 911 call regarding Hillcrest High School
Meet the Candidates: Candidates for Missouri's 4th Congressional District explain top issue for Missourians. Republican Mark Alford and Democrat Jack Truman explain the top issue for Missourians. Libertarian Randy Langkraehr did not participate. Meet the Candidates: Candidates for Missouri's U.S. Senate race explain their top issue for Missourians. Democrat Trudy...
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
Springfield Public Schools discuss anonymous 911 call to Hillcrest High School
ELECTION 101: Check sample ballots, information for November General Election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 is the Place to Be for election coverage in the Ozarks. The election is on November 8. Voters in Missouri and Arkansas will decide on a list of federal, statewide, and local races. Voters will also decide on tax and constitutional amendments. Sample Ballots:. Knowing...
Meet the Candidates: Candidates in the Missouri Senate Race District 30 reveal their priority for the state
Meet the Candidates: Candidates in Missouri House District 132 explain stance on their top issue
Meet the Candidates: Candidates for Missouri House 132 explain stance on child care crisis
Branson West, Mo. businesses react to demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos; excited for future property plans. Meet the Candidates: Candidates for U.S. Senate discuss child care crisis. Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and Constitution Party Candidate Paul Venable discuss child care crisis. Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Republican Eric Schmitt...
Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks
Meet the Candidates: The candidates for Missouri House 132 explain stance on gun control
Meet the Candidates: Candidates for U.S. Senate discuss child care crisis. Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and Constitution Party Candidate Paul Venable discuss child care crisis. Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Republican Eric Schmitt did not participate.
EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
Springfield neighborhood disgusted by anti-Semitic letters found in their neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone dropped off bags filled with rice and letters. They left them at homes around West Springfield close to Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass. At first, people thought it might be trash until they found anti-Semitic letters inside. It included hate speech letters. One neighbor, Debbie Gratton, said she couldn’t believe it was by her house.
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
Prosecutor charges teenager as an adult in deadly shooting case in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield teenager faces murder charges in the death of another teenager. Investigators accuse Keymond Brown, 18, in the shooting death of Jaiden Falls. Originally his name had not been released because he was a juvenile. Investigators say Brown shot Falls on July 30 near a...
Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man got away with money after holding up a Kum & Go Thursday morning. Police were called to the store in the 2900 block of South National, north of Battlefield Road just after 3:00. The robber pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money, then ran...
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
Police consider death inside Springfield home a homicide; victim identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled a suspicious death inside a Springfield home as a homicide. Investigators identified the victim as Timothy J. Williamson, 42, of Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine Avenue on November 1. Officers found the man bleeding from...
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s U.S. Senate Race
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four candidates will compete to succeed retiring Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The candidates include Republican Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable, and Libertarian Jonathan Dine. We asked Busch Valentine and Paul Venable a series of questions. Eric Schmitt and Jonathan...
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible tampered Halloween candy
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tampered Halloween candy. Investigators believe the candy was picked up at the Stover, Laurie, or Gravois Mills trunk-or-treat events. A piece of candy left the victim sick. Doctors treated the patient but made no final determination of the cause of the illness.
PICTURES: Students, staff safe; Police respond to 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
