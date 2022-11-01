ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

KYTV

RAW VIDEO: Police respond to anonymous 911 call regarding Hillcrest High School

RAW VIDEO: Police respond to anonymous 911 call regarding Hillcrest High School
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield Public Schools discuss anonymous 911 call to Hillcrest High School

Springfield Public Schools discuss anonymous 911 call to Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Meet the Candidates: Candidates in the Missouri Senate Race District 30 reveal their priority for the state

Meet the Candidates: Candidates in the Missouri Senate Race District 30 reveal their priority for the state
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Meet the Candidates: Candidates in Missouri House District 132 explain stance on their top issue

Meet the Candidates: Candidates in Missouri House District 132 explain stance on their top issue
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks

Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
HARRISON, AR
KYTV

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s U.S. Senate Race

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri's U.S. Senate Race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four candidates will compete to succeed retiring Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The candidates include Republican Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable, and Libertarian Jonathan Dine. We asked Busch Valentine and Paul Venable a series of questions. Eric Schmitt and Jonathan...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

PICTURES: Students, staff safe; Police respond to 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

