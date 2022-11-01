Oklahoma's Brent Venables Has Some Suggestions for OC Jeff Lebby

Throwing the deep ball is good for any offense, unless it isn't working. Similarly, if a play does work big, running it again should be a good thing.

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s long ball wasn’t particularly sharp last Saturday at Iowa State.

Whether it was quarterback Dillon Gabriel just a bit off or his receivers not making competitive plays on the football or simply dropping passes, something wasn’t clicking.

It certainly wasn’t for a lack of trying.

On Monday, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said he liked Gabriel’s ball placement in the game and said if the Sooners had been able to hook up on one or two of those handful of deep throws, the final score would have looked different than 27-13.

On Tuesday, Brent Venables expounded on his thoughts on the subject of Lebby’s play-calling.

“I mean, there’s a delicate balance,” Venables said. “At some point in time, you know, ‘Hey chief, that ain’t working.’

“Now, if it was they were just blanketed and the guys weren’t open,” Venables continued, “what you’re alluding to, there’s probably four times we had a step-plus and just couldn’t quite get it done.”

So Venables wants to go deep — but apparently doesn’t want to make a habit out of it. Especially if it’s not working.

If a play is working, though, Venables has another suggestion.

“I thought the play designs, a couple of them were really really excellent play designs to get guys open,” Venables said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “That’s part of it. Which was good.

“I’m like — because these offensive coordinators, they have this great play, they come out in the first 10 plays, they run it, then it’s like, ‘Where in the hell did that play go that worked so well? Sometimes, they’re like, ‘I’ve got all these other plays, all this other stuff, I’ve got to get to my other plays. All these amazing plays.’ Then we forget the ones that work.

“So I’m literally, ‘Hey, Jeff. You know that one, we had the three receivers, that triple post? Call it again.”

Execution, Venables said, was key. But efficiency, he added, was a necessity.

“You can’t live in second-and-10 all day,” Venables said. “That's not being efficient. Again, play the game the way it needs to be played. You’re executing. Keep going to the well. You gotta be mindful. Timing’s everything. Use your instincts.”