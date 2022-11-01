Read full article on original website
KYTV
Police consider death inside Springfield home a homicide; victim identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled a suspicious death inside a Springfield home as a homicide. Investigators identified the victim as Timothy J. Williamson, 42, of Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine Avenue on November 1. Officers found the man bleeding from...
KTTS
Charges Filed In Teenager’s Death
(KTTS News) — Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield. Keymond Brown, 18, from Springfield is charged with shooting Jaiden Falls in the head. The shooting happened July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic. KY3 says Brown was a juvenile...
Mother sentenced for kidnapping son at gunpoint
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping her non-custodial son at gunpoint in Springfield in January of 2020 will spend three years in prison and five years on probation. Victoria Brown, 26, admitted to abducting the child, prompting an Amber Alert for the boy. Springfield Police found Brown and her son in Seymour […]
KYTV
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe the deaths of two men are a murder-suicide investigation. Phillip N. Campbell, 53, of Springfield, Mo., died in an attack on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe Vincent Odom, 35, of Springfield, Mo., attacked Campbell and another man at a business in the 4500 block of West Chestnut. Police say Odom later killed himself.
Man assaulted 2 people with a hammer, then killed himself, SPD says
Springfield Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a man attacked two men, one of whom died, and then killed himself.
KTTS
Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
Pam Hupp’s murder trial in Betsy Faria’s death transfers to SW Missouri
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Pamela Hupp, the woman at the center of the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, will have her trial moved from Lincoln County to Greene County in southwest Missouri. According to Missouri court records, a change of venue was requested in the case on Oct. 28...
KTTS
Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
KYTV
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
SGF pedestrian killed at Scenic and Monroe intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed while on the road at the intersection of South Scenic Avenue and West Monroe Street in Springfield. At 6:54 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident and a pedestrian. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield was walking south on South Scenic Avenue […]
KYTV
Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man got away with money after holding up a Kum & Go Thursday morning. Police were called to the store in the 2900 block of South National, north of Battlefield Road just after 3:00. The robber pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money, then ran...
KYTV
Springfield Police report increase in car thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Car thefts are rising, and officers want you to know ways to prevent your car from being a target. Sometimes you may think it would be ok to leave the car running. Maybe you’re warming it up on a chilly morning before heading to work or picking up something at a convenience store, but officers say that is not a good idea. It takes just a few seconds for someone to steal a car. Here are a few tips to keep this from happening to you.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this suspected identity thief?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a man charged with identity theft in Greene County. 24-year-old Caleb Blades is also charged with fraudulent use of a credit device. Springfield police say he also goes by the alias, “David Blades,” and is known to assault officers.
KYTV
Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. “The neighborhood has been noisy lately because of the people that...
KYTV
PICTURES: Students, staff safe; Police respond to 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
Pam Hupp murder trial transferred to Greene County, Missouri
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Pamela Hupp's murder trial has been transferred to Greene County, Missouri. Hupp, 64, could face the death penalty in connection with the infamous 2011 stabbing death of Betsy Faria. The change of venue was authorized in the Circuit Court of Lincoln County on Oct. 28.
No evidence of crime in 15yo fatal, Chief confronts “character assassination”
Police say there's no evidence of a crime after a pedestrian crash claimed the life of a 15-year-old. The Chief also confronted the public's character assassination attempts on both the teen and the driver.
iheart.com
City Man To Prison For Role In Drug Operation
A Springfield man has been federally sentenced for his role in a large-scale heroin-trafficking organization. The Justice Department says William Brantley received a three-and-a-half year prison term for the Springfield-based drug distribution conspiracy. He was indicted in 2017. Prosecutors say Brantley's partner, Alberto Marte, had direct contact with heroin supply...
kjluradio.com
Bond is set for Ozark man involved in fatal head-on crash on Jefferson City's west end
Bond is set for a southwest Missouri man charged with a fatal alcohol-related car accident in Jefferson City. On Monday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set a $75,000 bond for Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark. He’d previously been held with no bond. Harris was arrested October 22 for causing...
