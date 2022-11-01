ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KTTS

Charges Filed In Teenager’s Death

(KTTS News) — Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield. Keymond Brown, 18, from Springfield is charged with shooting Jaiden Falls in the head. The shooting happened July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic. KY3 says Brown was a juvenile...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Mother sentenced for kidnapping son at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping her non-custodial son at gunpoint in Springfield in January of 2020 will spend three years in prison and five years on probation. Victoria Brown, 26, admitted to abducting the child, prompting an Amber Alert for the boy. Springfield Police found Brown and her son in Seymour […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe the deaths of two men are a murder-suicide investigation. Phillip N. Campbell, 53, of Springfield, Mo., died in an attack on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe Vincent Odom, 35, of Springfield, Mo., attacked Campbell and another man at a business in the 4500 block of West Chestnut. Police say Odom later killed himself.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting

(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

KYTV

Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KYTV

Springfield Police report increase in car thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Car thefts are rising, and officers want you to know ways to prevent your car from being a target. Sometimes you may think it would be ok to leave the car running. Maybe you’re warming it up on a chilly morning before heading to work or picking up something at a convenience store, but officers say that is not a good idea. It takes just a few seconds for someone to steal a car. Here are a few tips to keep this from happening to you.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this suspected identity thief?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a man charged with identity theft in Greene County. 24-year-old Caleb Blades is also charged with fraudulent use of a credit device. Springfield police say he also goes by the alias, “David Blades,” and is known to assault officers.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. “The neighborhood has been noisy lately because of the people that...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

iheart.com

City Man To Prison For Role In Drug Operation

A Springfield man has been federally sentenced for his role in a large-scale heroin-trafficking organization. The Justice Department says William Brantley received a three-and-a-half year prison term for the Springfield-based drug distribution conspiracy. He was indicted in 2017. Prosecutors say Brantley's partner, Alberto Marte, had direct contact with heroin supply...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

