MLS Cup is going to have everything, except for a place to park

Getting to MLS Cup might end up being more arduous for fans than it was for LAFC or the Philadelphia Union.

LAFC has announced that due to the college football game between the USC Trojans and California Golden Bears later on the night of November 5, there will be no parking available for MLS Cup.

“Due to a USC football game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum also on Nov. 5, alternative parking and transportation measures will be in place and enforced,” read an LAFC release that proceeded to underline the issue by using all capital letters. “There will be NO PARKING SPACES AVAILABLE IN OR AROUND EXPOSITION PARK AND BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM for fans attending MLS Cup.”

The Banc of California Stadium is in Exposition Park, right next door to USC’s home at the Memorial Coliseum.

Los Angeles is notoriously a city where people drive, and drive, and drive. The traffic is legendary — we’re talking about the home of El Tráfico — and the running joke is that no one rides the LA Metro. As such, a lack of parking is probably going to be a big problem.

How is anyone going to get to MLS Cup?

It’s not like Angelenos, traveling Union fans, and neutrals will all have to walk across a city that is not set up for that kind of long stroll. Google Maps says that the walk from the Expo Park/USC Metro station to the Banc of California Stadium is 16 minutes. There are also numerous bus stops surrounding the venue.

LAFC has also set up a park and ride shuttle from Dodger Stadium, just a few miles north on the 110, and a ridesharing service drop-off point northwest of both the Banc of California Stadium and the Memorial Coliseum.

“In one of the greatest sports cities in the world, it’s not surprising that we find ourselves in a unique and challenging situation with same-day events in Expo Park,” said LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman. “We are fortunate to be able to work with our partners at Metro and the Dodgers to provide the best possible alternatives for our fans and supporters attending the MLS Cup on Saturday.”

