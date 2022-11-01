ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson are top four in first College Football Playoff rankings

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson are top four in first College Football Playoff rankings.

The Associated Press

Safety board renews school bus seat belt call after crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday renewed its call for seat belts on school buses after completing an investigation of a 2020 crash in Tennessee that killed the driver and a 7-year-old girl. The investigation corroborated an initial report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Oct. 27, 2020, crash. A Service Electric Company utility truck was travelling northbound on state Highway 58 in Meigs County when its front right tire went off the side of the road. Driver Terry Trammell steered to the left and when the tire reconnected with the pavement, the truck spun counterclockwise, sending his vehicle into the path of the bus and nearly perpendicular to the roadway. School bus driver Lisa Dillard braked but had no time to avoid the collision, according to the report. Neither vehicle was speeding and the school bus’s brakes had been replaced the previous month. The Safety Board said the probable cause of the wreck was Trammell’s inattention to the road because he was looking in his rearview mirror at a sheriff’s deputy vehicle.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

