Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.

2 DAYS AGO