Doc Rivers Details 76ers’ Success Without Joel Embiid vs. Wizards

How are the 76ers finding success without Joel Embiid on the floor? Doc Rivers weighs in.

A list of setbacks has made the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season difficult for Joel Embiid . After getting two surgeries in the offseason and battling plantar fasciitis, the big man wasn’t in optimal shape to begin the season.

Inevitably, Embiid had a slower start than expected, coming off of an MVP-caliber year last season. While Embiid was beginning to get back on track, two more setbacks took him off the floor recently.

After a loss against the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday, Embiid was questionable for the rematch two nights later. On the morning of the matchup, Embiid was questionable due to knee injury management. Doc Rivers described the big man’s knee as sore and seemed to doubt Embiid would be available to play.

Shortly after, Embiid was ruled out officially and missed his first outing of the year. The following night, Embiid was back on the floor to face the Chicago Bulls . He finished the night without any knee-related setbacks but still missed the next game two nights later.

As the Sixers prepared for their battle against the Washington Wizards, Embiid popped up on the injury report as he’s dealing with a non-COVID illness. Once again, the big man was questionable going into the matchup but eventually ruled out a couple of hours before tip-off.

When the 76ers played without Embiid on Friday, they found success as they put the Raptors away with a 112-90 victory. On Monday, the Sixers saw similar results without the All-Star center around. Considering Embiid’s the Sixers’ best player by far, as he’s a two-time MVP runner-up, it’s surprising to outsiders to see the Sixers thrive without him.

But to Doc Rivers and the team, the 76ers are talented enough to remain competitive when the most productive player isn’t on the floor.

“We have more players, and that helps,” Rivers said after the game on Monday. “It really does. We have more guys that can play with the ball. James (Harden) can play with it, obviously, and Tyrese (Maxey) can as well. ( PJ Tucker ) is so smart. Tobias (Harris) can play with the ball, and De’Anthony (Melton) can play with the ball. So we just have more guys, more decision-makers, and it makes us a smarter basketball team.”

The Sixers had six players notch double-digits in scoring on Monday. Tyrese Maxey led the pack with 28 points, while James Harden followed with 23. Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton each put up 16 points, and PJ Tucker notched his season-high of 13 points.

Without Melton coming off the bench, the Sixers’ second unit had a slower scoring outing. Georges Niang still had an impressive performance, as he accounted for 12 points in 13 minutes, leading the pack of backups.

Without Embiid, the Sixers collected their third-straight win with a 118-111 victory over Washington. Now, they advance to 4-4 on the year and will head home to South Philadelphia to face the Wizards for a rematch on Wednesday night. As of now, Embiid’s playing status is unknown.

