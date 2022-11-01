CFP Rankings Are In: What Did Committee Decide?

The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released and Georgia comes in at No. 2.

The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top.

So, here's how these football programs are graded out by the committee:

Strength of schedule

Conference championships (when decided)

Head-to-head

Results vs. common opponents

Results vs. ranked opponents

It is now official. There will be a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. A game that will more than likely not only decide who wins the eastern division in SEC, but who will more than likely make the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State Michigan Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

Georgia plays Tennesse this weekend, they are currently a 8.5-point favorite, after opening as a near 13.0-point favorite. So, part of the picture becomes much clearer this week.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN