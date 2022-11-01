Read full article on original website
Related
Yuli Gurriel 'hopeful' to play in potential World Series-clinching Game 6 on Saturday
The 'Stros can wrap up another world championship at the Juice Box with a Game 6 victory. Will Yuli Gurriel be playing in it, though?
35 Unforgettable Nicknames in Sports
Professional sports seems to be the perfect breeding ground for bizarre and hilarious nicknames for athletes. Sometimes, the new moniker comes from an inside joke with teammates. Often, reporters or announcers will come up with a nickname for an athlete as a way to describe the kind of person and player they are. Not all […]
Comments / 0