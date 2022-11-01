Penn State ranked No. 15 in first CFB Playoff rankings

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first college football playoff rankings are out and Penn State checks in at No. 15. This comes after the Nittany Lions suffered their second loss of the season against Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

Penn State is one of four Big Ten teams to be ranked. Illinois checks in one slot behind the Nittany Lions at No. 16, while Michigan checks in at No. 5, and Ohio State is No. 2.

The SEC controls three of the top six spots with Tennessee leading the charge at No. 1 with Georgia and Alabama behind the Vols at No. 3 and No. 6 respectively.

