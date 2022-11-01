Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill signing with Arizona Cardinals

Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill is headed to the desert.

The former Texans linebacker is signing with the Arizona Cardinals confirmed by his agency Caric Sports on Tuesday.

The Kamehameha graduate was released by Houston last week at his request after recording 40 tackles in six starts.

Grugier-Hill was in his second season with the Texans and had a team leading 108 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 2021.

The Cardinals are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday in Week 9.