Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Four Ohio State players make the cut as contenders for major college football awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Paris Johnson Jr. has live up to all the hype as Ohio State football’s former five-star recruit at left tackle. It took him a while to finally get a chance to play the position because his services were needed elsewhere. But now that he is, he’s excelling in the role while continuing what’s been an impressive run as an offensive lineman. He’s played 1,271 snaps in his career, with 733 of them being in pass-blocking situations. Only one of those has ended with him giving up a sack. A play he still remembers to this day.
Watch the trailer for Ohio State football’s game against Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football continues its journey back to the Big Ten Championship with a stop in Evanston, Illinois, to play a team it’s got accustomed to seeing in that title game. The Buckeyes reached Indianapolis four straight times before Michigan beat them last season, and in...
How soon will Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams return from his hand injury?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Tuesday, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day gave no update on running back Miyan Williams’ status except to say his hand injury was “not serious.”. On his Thursday radio show 97.1 The Fan, Day expounded exactly how little the injury would limit the second half of the Buckeyes’ backfield combo. He indicated Williams would be available Saturday at Northwestern.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Why Buckeyes fans should be rooting for Georgia
The initial CFP rankings should make one things crystal-clear for Ohio State fans. While the Buckeyes would love to be No. 1, the best thing for OSU’s Playoff chances is for Georgia to beat Tennessee handily and run the SEC table. Yes, that does seem counter-intuitive. The Bulldogs are...
Ohio State football making long-term change at long snapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went into a crucial game at Penn State with a long snapper so green he had not yet lost his black helmet stripe. The helmet Mason Arnold wears Saturday at Northwestern will no longer be burdened by that stripe. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said on his Thursday radio show that Arnold’s stripe was removed following his first career start at Beaver Stadium.
What was up with Ohio State football’s delays of game and false starts at Penn State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s six offensive penalties at Penn State included three delays of game, a false start and an offsides. The raucous Beaver Stadium crowd factored into most or all of them. Yet right tackle Dawand Jones considered the day a step forward from the last time OSU faced a truly hostile road crowd.
How long will Ohio State basketball be without Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball wasn’t at full strength in its only public scrimmage leading up to its season opener on Monday. The Buckeyes beat Divison II Chaminade at home this past week, giving fans a sneak preview of the 2022-23 roster, but did so without the services of two of the few veterans it has. Eugene Brown has been in concussion protocol for the past week while Justice Sueing is nursing an ankle injury, though his absence was more precautionary given his injury history.
On Ohio State football’s other hamstring injury, Miyan Williams’ hand and Tyleik Williams’ eyeballs: Buckeye Bits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is no such thing as a normal day of practice for Ohio State football cornerback Jordan Hancock. Not anymore. Not after he couldn’t practice at the start of what was expected to be a breakout season. Hancock confirmed Wednesday the preseason injury he suffered...
Inside Michael Hall Jr.’s road from Streetboro’s LeBron James to Ohio State’s ‘Baby Aaron Donald’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Michael Hall Jr. wasn’t happy with how his first year as an Ohio State football player went, but instead of sulking about it, he saw it as a chance to grow. He played a total of 35 snaps in 2021, all of which came at the...
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to expect that at least one would...
Eleven Warriors
Former 2023 Ohio State Commit George Washington III Flips to Michigan
George Washington III is heading to Ann Arbor. The four-star 2023 guard, ranked No. 76 in the country per the 247Sports composite, committed to Michigan Tuesday after decommitting from Ohio State on Sept. 5. Washington was the first commit in Ohio State's 2023 class back in November 2021, and moved...
Will Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams play against Northwestern?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s consistently banged-up running back room may be without Miyan Williams, at least temporarily. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Williams’ arm or hand injury suffered against Penn State was not “serious.” He deferred to Saturday morning’s status report for all injury updates, re-emphasizing the policy he put in place in the past.
OHSAA state cross country preview 2022: Runners and teams to watch for all three divisions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The OHSAA cross country state meets will be held Saturday at the Fortress Obetz multi-purpose sports complex in Obetz, Ohio. Here’s everything you need to know about all three divisions:
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, ongoing talks with Kevin Wilson, Buckeye offense and more
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, his on-going talks with Kevin Wilson, the Buckeyes offense and more.
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Lancaster, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Circleville basketball team will have a game with Lancaster High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on […]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0