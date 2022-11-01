ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Four Ohio State players make the cut as contenders for major college football awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Paris Johnson Jr. has live up to all the hype as Ohio State football’s former five-star recruit at left tackle. It took him a while to finally get a chance to play the position because his services were needed elsewhere. But now that he is, he’s excelling in the role while continuing what’s been an impressive run as an offensive lineman. He’s played 1,271 snaps in his career, with 733 of them being in pass-blocking situations. Only one of those has ended with him giving up a sack. A play he still remembers to this day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How soon will Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams return from his hand injury?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Tuesday, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day gave no update on running back Miyan Williams’ status except to say his hand injury was “not serious.”. On his Thursday radio show 97.1 The Fan, Day expounded exactly how little the injury would limit the second half of the Buckeyes’ backfield combo. He indicated Williams would be available Saturday at Northwestern.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Why Buckeyes fans should be rooting for Georgia

The initial CFP rankings should make one things crystal-clear for Ohio State fans. While the Buckeyes would love to be No. 1, the best thing for OSU’s Playoff chances is for Georgia to beat Tennessee handily and run the SEC table. Yes, that does seem counter-intuitive. The Bulldogs are...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football making long-term change at long snapper

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went into a crucial game at Penn State with a long snapper so green he had not yet lost his black helmet stripe. The helmet Mason Arnold wears Saturday at Northwestern will no longer be burdened by that stripe. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said on his Thursday radio show that Arnold’s stripe was removed following his first career start at Beaver Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How long will Ohio State basketball be without Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball wasn’t at full strength in its only public scrimmage leading up to its season opener on Monday. The Buckeyes beat Divison II Chaminade at home this past week, giving fans a sneak preview of the 2022-23 roster, but did so without the services of two of the few veterans it has. Eugene Brown has been in concussion protocol for the past week while Justice Sueing is nursing an ankle injury, though his absence was more precautionary given his injury history.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Former 2023 Ohio State Commit George Washington III Flips to Michigan

George Washington III is heading to Ann Arbor. The four-star 2023 guard, ranked No. 76 in the country per the 247Sports composite, committed to Michigan Tuesday after decommitting from Ohio State on Sept. 5. Washington was the first commit in Ohio State's 2023 class back in November 2021, and moved...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Will Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams play against Northwestern?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s consistently banged-up running back room may be without Miyan Williams, at least temporarily. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Williams’ arm or hand injury suffered against Penn State was not “serious.” He deferred to Saturday morning’s status report for all injury updates, re-emphasizing the policy he put in place in the past.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lancaster, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LANCASTER, OH
WKBN

Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park

McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on […]
MCARTHUR, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

