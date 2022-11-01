CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. November is both Lung Cancer and COPD Awareness Month. Are you noticing a theme? Our lungs are vital! As always, you need to get your annual physical from your Primary Care provider, which is of utmost importance to you. If your provider decides you need further diagnostics, they can order testing. We have a Pulmonologist in Sulphur Springs several times a month. If you do not have a Primary Care provider, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has providers taking new patients at 903.885.3181. For a referral to the Pulmonologist, call CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and request their Sulphur Springs clinic.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO