KLTV
Credit union rescues VFW from roof problems
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Their building was in bad shape, on the verge of shutting down, until the Upshur County VFW got an eleventh hour reprieve, thanks to a benefactor who came to the rescue. The Gilmer VFW post 6715 was established 76 years ago, but in 2022, they were...
Week 5: Hopkins County United Way At $107,507, Leaving $42,500 Of Goal To Raise
With just one week remaining in the 2022-2023 fundraising campaign, Hopkins County United Way remains $42,492.92 shy of the $150,000 campaign goal, which benefits 18 local nonprofit agencies serving Hopkins County residents of all ages and segments of the community. The community generously contributed another $37,325.29 in donations to the...
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. November is both Lung Cancer and COPD Awareness Month. Are you noticing a theme? Our lungs are vital! As always, you need to get your annual physical from your Primary Care provider, which is of utmost importance to you. If your provider decides you need further diagnostics, they can order testing. We have a Pulmonologist in Sulphur Springs several times a month. If you do not have a Primary Care provider, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has providers taking new patients at 903.885.3181. For a referral to the Pulmonologist, call CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and request their Sulphur Springs clinic.
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
A Pizza Party at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center
Students were treated to a pizza party at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus recently. Enjoying their share of the pizza were June Busby, Vivyan Muniz and Maci Wright. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
ktalnews.com
Former jailer claims Taylor Parker victim of ‘vendetta’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony wrapped up early Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County after jurors heard from a former corrections officer who befriended the convicted killer and claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Prosecutors are seeking...
Sulphur Springs ISD calls for $81.5 million bond
SULPHUR SPRIINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 8, Sulphur Springs ISD is having a bond election where the Sulphur Springs ISD community will vote on the district’s $81.5 million bond package. Sulphur Springs ISD is presenting this bond to address following issues: Aging facilities (Half of the facilities are at least 60 years old) Most […]
Dan Flynn
Chairman Dan Flynn, retired State Representative from Van Zandt County, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022. Layman, Father, Husband, and Rancher, he was a well-known protector of life, an advocate for a strong border, low taxes, and a hero to many. His accomplishments include passing legislation that increased...
City Council Agrees To 4-Way Stop At College, Jackson, Franklin Drive Intersection
Sulphur Springs City Council approved a resolution reconfiguring the College Street, Jackson Street and J.D. Drive intersection into a 4-way stop and considered on first reading a proposal to amend a traffic ordinance regarding the speed limit on Mockingbird Lane. Intersection Resolution. The City is getting ready to open up...
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
KLTV
Van Zandt County cancels jury duty for Nov. 14 for district court
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The case that was set for jury trial on Nov. 14 in the 294th district court in Van Zandt County has been cancelled, and those summoned are not required to report. However, the Van Zandt County court at law will still have its scheduled jury duty.
KTBS
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report — Nov. 1, 2022
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Tuesday evening, Nov. 1, 2022, presented to to the City Council in a Memorandum as well as aloud the following monthly manager’s report:. CLAIMS. We had 1 workers compensation that required surgery in October. A police officer injured his knee while in training....
Early Voting Continues Through Friday, With Extended Voting Tonight & Thursday
Early voting continues across Texas through Friday, with extended voting times tonight and Thursday in the 2022 Nov. 8 General Election. In Hopkins County, voters will be asked not only to vote on state but also district, county and school elections. Hopkins County’s 8th Judicial District and county candidates drew no challengers in November. Three county school districts are holding trustee elections and one school district is holding a bond election.
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker’s mother: ‘We figured the lie would be exposed’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of the East Texas woman convicted last month of murdering a young pregnant mother and cutting her unborn baby from the womb testified Tuesday that she knew her daughter was not pregnant but did not confront her about it. “Not much you...
Join the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel November 8th for an Informative Meeting on Internet Safety
Keeping everyone safe is a top priority of the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel. Join us on Tuesday, November 8 for an informative presentation from Brandon Shurtleff of Sulphur Springs ISD regarding internet safety for seniors. Information covered will include:. Understanding the dangers. Essential Do’s and Don’ts. Helpful tools.
Week 4: Hopkins County United Way Receives $16,346.42 In Donations, Pledges Toward Goal
Hopkins County United Way campaign workers turned in another $16,346.42 in donations and pledges, which were applied toward this year’s overall $150,000 goal to benefit 18 local non-profit agencies. Overall, that makes $70,181.69 HCUW had received as of the fourth weekly campaign workers’ report meeting this week, which put the campaign at just shy of 50% of the goal, with only 2 weeks left in the campaign.
Obituary – Patricia Edwards
A funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 11/2
Meet Celeste, a 2 year old Hound mix. Celeste is this week’s the Pet of the Week. This sweet girl has had a rough life and needs a loving and caring family. She is good with other dogs and cats. Would be good with kids, hound dogs are famously good family dogs. Maybe some Catahoula Leopard Dog in her? She’s got the gorgeous “leopard” coat pattern on her snout.
