Sulphur Springs, TX

KLTV

Credit union rescues VFW from roof problems

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Their building was in bad shape, on the verge of shutting down, until the Upshur County VFW got an eleventh hour reprieve, thanks to a benefactor who came to the rescue. The Gilmer VFW post 6715 was established 76 years ago, but in 2022, they were...
GILMER, TX
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. November is both Lung Cancer and COPD Awareness Month. Are you noticing a theme? Our lungs are vital! As always, you need to get your annual physical from your Primary Care provider, which is of utmost importance to you. If your provider decides you need further diagnostics, they can order testing. We have a Pulmonologist in Sulphur Springs several times a month. If you do not have a Primary Care provider, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has providers taking new patients at 903.885.3181. For a referral to the Pulmonologist, call CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and request their Sulphur Springs clinic.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ktalnews.com

TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSST Radio

A Pizza Party at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center

Students were treated to a pizza party at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus recently. Enjoying their share of the pizza were June Busby, Vivyan Muniz and Maci Wright. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
PARIS, TX
ktalnews.com

Former jailer claims Taylor Parker victim of ‘vendetta’

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony wrapped up early Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County after jurors heard from a former corrections officer who befriended the convicted killer and claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Prosecutors are seeking...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sulphur Springs ISD calls for $81.5 million bond

SULPHUR SPRIINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 8, Sulphur Springs ISD is having a bond election where the Sulphur Springs ISD community will vote on the district’s $81.5 million bond package. Sulphur Springs ISD is presenting this bond to address following issues: Aging facilities (Half of the facilities are at least 60 years old) Most […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dan Flynn

Chairman Dan Flynn, retired State Representative from Van Zandt County, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022. Layman, Father, Husband, and Rancher, he was a well-known protector of life, an advocate for a strong border, low taxes, and a hero to many. His accomplishments include passing legislation that increased...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Runaway Texarkana teen found

TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSST Radio

Early Voting Continues Through Friday, With Extended Voting Tonight & Thursday

Early voting continues across Texas through Friday, with extended voting times tonight and Thursday in the 2022 Nov. 8 General Election. In Hopkins County, voters will be asked not only to vote on state but also district, county and school elections. Hopkins County’s 8th Judicial District and county candidates drew no challengers in November. Three county school districts are holding trustee elections and one school district is holding a bond election.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Join the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel November 8th for an Informative Meeting on Internet Safety

Keeping everyone safe is a top priority of the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel. Join us on Tuesday, November 8 for an informative presentation from Brandon Shurtleff of Sulphur Springs ISD regarding internet safety for seniors. Information covered will include:. Understanding the dangers. Essential Do’s and Don’ts. Helpful tools.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Week 4: Hopkins County United Way Receives $16,346.42 In Donations, Pledges Toward Goal

Hopkins County United Way campaign workers turned in another $16,346.42 in donations and pledges, which were applied toward this year’s overall $150,000 goal to benefit 18 local non-profit agencies. Overall, that makes $70,181.69 HCUW had received as of the fourth weekly campaign workers’ report meeting this week, which put the campaign at just shy of 50% of the goal, with only 2 weeks left in the campaign.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Patricia Edwards

A funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

