Cocaine, heroin, guns seized during Munsing Street investigation in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday following an investigation that found drugs and firearms inside a Munsing Street home.

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said officers worked with a federal task force Thursday to serve a search warrant at a single-family home on Munsing Street after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking.

Inside the home, officers found over 621 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $62,000; approximately 500 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of approximately $40,000; two semi-automatic handguns, four large-capacity magazines and $4,000 in cash.

Credit: Ludlow Police Department

Police arrested 31-year-old Orlando Santiago of Springfield after they determined he was in control of the contraband found in the home. He was arraigned Thursday in Palmer District Court and charged with the following:

Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Cocaine

Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Heroin

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card (Two Counts)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (Four Counts)

Improper Storage of a Firearm Near a Minor (Two Counts)

“This arrest illustrates the continued proliferation of deadly narcotics such as fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, in our local communities, not only in urban cities but in suburban neighborhoods and rural areas as well,” said Chief Valadas. “Narcotics and illegal firearms continue to be the greatest threat to our residents, law enforcement officers, and to society in general.”

Three detectives from the Ludlow Police and a K9 unit participated in the search warrant, Valadas told 22News.

