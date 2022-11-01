Read full article on original website
Caregiver College returns
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Do you help to care for a family member or friend who is frail or disabled? Well, the Caregiver College program may just be for you. The 7th annual caregiver college is a free and public daylong event that celebrates caregivers. The purpose of the event...
Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects
The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
Hagan, Rigsby battle to represent Huntsville in the Alabama House
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — House Speaker Mac McCutcheon chose not to seek reelection, leaving a vacancy in the District 25 seat and a rare opportunity for Democrats to steal a seat away from the Republican supermajority. Former Miss America Mallory Hagan will look to bring the seat home for the...
After ballot examination, Scottsboro Starbucks becomes second in the state to unionize
ALABAMA, USA — Over Halloween, a Starbucks in Scottsboro became the second location in Alabama to successfully form a union after an investigation by the National Labor Relation Board over the union vote, which initially resulted in a tie, concluded that a contested ballot should break in favor of a union, according to a spokesperson for the organizing committee.
Huntsville Career Center hosts job fair for Walmart
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Career Center is hosting a job fair for Walmart Thursday, November 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Huntsville Career Center. The event is free to all jobseekers. Positions include:. Cashiers. Online Orders Associates. Daytime Stockers. Overnight Stockers. General Merchandisers. Fresh Food...
Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process
Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM...
Madison County prepares for Election Day with machine testing
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Next Tuesday, many will line local polling locations to cast their vote in this year's election and today in Madison County, the public got a chance to test the voting machines. Probate Judge Frank Barger was on hand to answer questions the public may have. "We...
Job Fair: Wellstone Behavioral Health jobs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — WellStone recently opened a new, state-of-the-art, 24/7 mental health emergency care center in Huntsville, and they need people to fill the growing number of mental health job openings. They're hosting a hiring fair on November 4 to help fill those jobs. WHAT: WellStone Hiring Event. WHEN:...
Local artist highlights the issue of a lack of affordable housing in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Affordable housing is a big issue in the Tennessee Valley. There are few options for people and some families are getting priced out. Local leaders say there’s a significant need for affordable housing in our community. Talking about it is one thing, but seeing it...
Alabama Media Group to stop publishing newspapers, including Huntsville Times, in 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're a fan of the print edition of the Huntsville Times, you only have a few more months to hold it in your hands and read it. Alabama Media Group, which publishes Huntsville Times, Birmingham News, Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press, announced that it is moving to digital-only in February 2023.
RSV, flu cases fall at Austinville Elementary School
Days after Austinville Elementary School closed due to a flu and RSV outbreak, school officials say the cases seem to be subsiding.
Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood
Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE Bill Byrd. Candidate Bill Byrd talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4...
Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
North Alabama school system dismisses early, plans virtual day due to flu outbreak
Albertville City Schools dismissed early Thursday as school officials attempt to navigate a flu outbreak. The system announced today it will hold an e-learning day for students, faculty and staff Friday. The early release, the system said, will allow faculty and staff to sanitize the campuses and prepare their lesson...
Freestanding emergency department could be coming to Hartselle
Cullman Regional Hospital is working to bring a new freestanding emergency department to Hartselle.
Lexington residents oppose proposed annexation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An intense town hall meeting in Lexington had residents shouting at each other and at town leaders. On Tuesday, the town held a public meeting to discuss the proposal to annex 122 homes into the town’s boundaries from Lauderdale County. The proposed benefits would include...
Powerball jackpot now 2nd-largest in lottery history; Alabamians cross state lines for shot at $1.2B
The Powerball jackpot swelled to $1.2 billion after no one won the whole pot Monday. Two shops in Ardmore did sell a winning ticket worth $50,000. That means the winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The $50,000 tickets were sold at True Discount and...
From cotton to concrete: How new developments in Madison County are impacting farmers
All month long, WAAY 31 is taking a look at the explosive growth in Madison County and how it's impacting the area. Farmers in Hazel Green say new developments are changing the landscape — and their business. "I've been here my whole life, and this is — workwise, this...
‘Catching up with unmet demand’: City Planner responds to concerns of growth in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 5,000 people per year are moving to the city dubbed the best place to live in 2022. Huntsville is experiencing explosive growth with the building projects to match. Some residents are starting to wonder if the city has hit its limit. Dennis Madsen, the manager...
Huntsville City Schools continues to work to ensure equity in its school system
Huntsville City Schools says it's continuing to work to ensure the school system provides equal opportunities to all its students.
