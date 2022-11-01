ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FOX54 News

Caregiver College returns

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Do you help to care for a family member or friend who is frail or disabled? Well, the Caregiver College program may just be for you. The 7th annual caregiver college is a free and public daylong event that celebrates caregivers. The purpose of the event...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects

The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

After ballot examination, Scottsboro Starbucks becomes second in the state to unionize

ALABAMA, USA — Over Halloween, a Starbucks in Scottsboro became the second location in Alabama to successfully form a union after an investigation by the National Labor Relation Board over the union vote, which initially resulted in a tie, concluded that a contested ballot should break in favor of a union, according to a spokesperson for the organizing committee.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Career Center hosts job fair for Walmart

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Career Center is hosting a job fair for Walmart Thursday, November 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Huntsville Career Center. The event is free to all jobseekers. Positions include:. Cashiers. Online Orders Associates. Daytime Stockers. Overnight Stockers. General Merchandisers. Fresh Food...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process

Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Job Fair: Wellstone Behavioral Health jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — WellStone recently opened a new, state-of-the-art, 24/7 mental health emergency care center in Huntsville, and they need people to fill the growing number of mental health job openings. They're hosting a hiring fair on November 4 to help fill those jobs. WHAT: WellStone Hiring Event. WHEN:...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood

Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE Bill Byrd. Candidate Bill Byrd talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lexington residents oppose proposed annexation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An intense town hall meeting in Lexington had residents shouting at each other and at town leaders. On Tuesday, the town held a public meeting to discuss the proposal to annex 122 homes into the town’s boundaries from Lauderdale County. The proposed benefits would include...
LEXINGTON, AL
FOX54 News

Community Policy