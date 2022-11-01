ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

jcnewsandneighbor.com

Jones finds fulfillment coaching son’s football team

There was a time when Wes Jones was running a high school football program in the Knoxville area as head coach. The limelight may have been a little brighter in those days, but nothing can match the fulfillment that comes with coaching his son’s Pee Wee football team. Jones...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

Tennessee Smokies announce 2023 season schedule

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies announced their 2023 baseball schedule. They will open the season for a quick three-game series on April 6 against the Birmingham Barons, according to a release. The Smokies said the 2023 season will follow a six-game series format with games being played Tuesday...
KODAK, TN
atozsports.com

Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans

Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed

College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
ATHENS, GA
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game

Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story

Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
ATHENS, GA
WBIR

10Sports Blitz: Week 11 Players of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gibbs high school has swept the final player of the week awards as the Eagles prepare to head into the 4A playoffs on Friday!. Senior quarterback Bryson Palmer earned Offensive Player of the Week honors following an outstanding performance in Gibbs' playoff-clinching win against South-Doyle on Friday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee ranked No. 1 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football is the top-ranked team in the country for the first time since 1998. The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Tennessee hasn't been ranked the top team in the country since they were ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll and Caches ESPN/USA TODAY Poll at the end of the 1998 season. That year was the last time they won the national championship.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utsports.com

Salansky Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced that Tennessee redshirt junior long snapper Matthew Salansky is one of 81 players nominated for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy. The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. The award is given...
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportstalkatl.com

Does Tennessee have what it takes to upset Georgia on the road?

We’ve officially made it to the most significant week in SEC football, as both divisions are on the line this Saturday. In Baton Rouge, Alabama looks to bounce back from their loss against Tennessee and re-establish themselves as the class of the SEC West against LSU. Both of them sit atop the division and the winner will have the inside track to the SEC Championship. However, the game of the week takes place in Athens, as the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers in what could decide multiple spots in the College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA

