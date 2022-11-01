Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Jones finds fulfillment coaching son’s football team
There was a time when Wes Jones was running a high school football program in the Knoxville area as head coach. The limelight may have been a little brighter in those days, but nothing can match the fulfillment that comes with coaching his son’s Pee Wee football team. Jones...
Tennessee Smokies announce 2023 season schedule
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies announced their 2023 baseball schedule. They will open the season for a quick three-game series on April 6 against the Birmingham Barons, according to a release. The Smokies said the 2023 season will follow a six-game series format with games being played Tuesday...
Pellissippi State to begin competitive athletics in fall 2023 for first time
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College students will soon be able to compete in sports on a collegiate level for the first time in the school's history after it announced it had been accepted into the National Junior College Athletic Association. The announcement is a big first...
United in marriage, divided in the stands: Couple cheers on opposing teams ahead of Tennessee vs. Georgia matchup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Foster and Dottie Arnett reflect on 40 years together, they remember countless road trips between Knoxville and Athens and plenty of tailgates with friends and family. Although happily united in marriage, Foster and Dottie are divided in the stands. While Foster sports his orange and...
atozsports.com
Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans
Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
WBIR
Luke Bryan to be College GameDay celebrity guest picker for UT vs. Georgia game
ATHENS, Tenn. — The Vols will be in Athens, Georgia on Saturday as they look to defend their winning streak and kick-off at Sanford Stadium. College GameDay will be there for all the festivities. On Thursday, they announced that a native of Georgia will be joining them as the...
Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed
College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
country1037fm.com
TikTok: ‘Security Guard’ Steals the Show During College Football Rivalry
Michael Galyean says he was a cheerleader in high school, and he has always loved the sport. But he was too intimidated to try out for cheerleading at the college level. This past weekend the University of Tennessee gave him the chance to live a lifelong dream. Tennessee was playing...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game
Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
Die-hard fans dream big as playoff chances grow for the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Tennessee Football at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Vols are now projected to be one of the favorites to enter the playoffs and fight for a spot in the national championship game this year. It's been nearly a quarter of a...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story
Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
10Sports Blitz: Week 11 Players of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gibbs high school has swept the final player of the week awards as the Eagles prepare to head into the 4A playoffs on Friday!. Senior quarterback Bryson Palmer earned Offensive Player of the Week honors following an outstanding performance in Gibbs' playoff-clinching win against South-Doyle on Friday.
Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
Saturday will feature one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2022 regular season. Tennessee and Georgia — which were ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in last night's first College Football Playoff rankings of the year — will face off in a marquee SEC matchup this weekend.
WBIR
Hendon Hooker, Jaylin Hyatt jerseys in high demand as they put up Heisman-worthy performances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are two specific jerseys Vol fans want to wear the most right now as they prepare to take on Georgia this weekend. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt are a dynamic duo people can't stop talking about. The star players are not only making their mark on the field but in fans' hearts.
WBIR
Tennessee ranked No. 1 in initial College Football Playoff rankings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football is the top-ranked team in the country for the first time since 1998. The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Tennessee hasn't been ranked the top team in the country since they were ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll and Caches ESPN/USA TODAY Poll at the end of the 1998 season. That year was the last time they won the national championship.
utsports.com
Salansky Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced that Tennessee redshirt junior long snapper Matthew Salansky is one of 81 players nominated for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy. The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of former Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. The award is given...
sportstalkatl.com
Does Tennessee have what it takes to upset Georgia on the road?
We’ve officially made it to the most significant week in SEC football, as both divisions are on the line this Saturday. In Baton Rouge, Alabama looks to bounce back from their loss against Tennessee and re-establish themselves as the class of the SEC West against LSU. Both of them sit atop the division and the winner will have the inside track to the SEC Championship. However, the game of the week takes place in Athens, as the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers in what could decide multiple spots in the College Football Playoff.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
WBIR
The last time the Tennessee Vols were No. 1...
Head coach John Heupel was playing football for the Sooners. Some people working here at WBIR weren't even born yet!
