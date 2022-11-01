Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Penny 2 Gets Into The Holiday Spirit
Following its collaborative efforts with Social Status, the Nike Air Max Penny 2 has been in the midst of a relatively quick revitalization just in time for the ensuing holiday season. Anticipating a a full slate of GR colorways for the new year, the latest proposition opts for a darkened, winterized aesthetic.
The adidas Puffylette Is the Perfect Do-It-All Winter Shoe to Gift Anyone This Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Winter can be a confusing time when it comes to footwear. On the one hand, you want to wear boots every day to keep you as warm as possible, but on the other hand, winter sneakers with good support sound good, too. Then there’s the comfort component — there’s nothing better than cozy slippers when it’s snowing outside. Luckily, there’s a way to get the perks of all cold-weather shoe types simultaneously. Enter the adidas Puffylette. Combining the best parts...
hypebeast.com
Salomon Advanced Hits the Slopes in FW22 Footwear Campaign
Recognized for its upgraded technical approach to modern-day sneaker design, Salomon Advanced is taking a trip to the snowy mountaintops for its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. Salomon Advanced is grounded in active innovation and highlights two styles — the XA ALPINE 2 and QUEST GTX ADVANCED. Taking a hike through...
Comments / 0