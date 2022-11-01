If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Winter can be a confusing time when it comes to footwear. On the one hand, you want to wear boots every day to keep you as warm as possible, but on the other hand, winter sneakers with good support sound good, too. Then there’s the comfort component — there’s nothing better than cozy slippers when it’s snowing outside. Luckily, there’s a way to get the perks of all cold-weather shoe types simultaneously. Enter the adidas Puffylette. Combining the best parts...

2 DAYS AGO