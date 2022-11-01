ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

Queen City News

NC man charged with 5 counts of statutory rape, deputies say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 41-year-old Grover man is facing numerous charges related to a statutory rape investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Carol Henry Maloney III was arrested in Cleveland County Wednesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by Alexander County investigators. He was charged with […]
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Suspect who injured 3 with machete appears in Gastonia court

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Prosecutors said in court Wednesday a man with a machete started “hacking away” at three construction workers for no apparent reason. The suspect told the judge in court that he has been taking medicine that he says a doctor prescribed to him. Machete-wielding suspect lacerated 3 men in Gastonia: […]
GASTONIA, NC
ourdavie.com

Two charged in home invasion that injured local resident

Two arrests have been made for a home invasion and assault on Oct. 8. Early that morning, Davie Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary with assault call in the 100 block of Huffman Road, Mocksville. The victim said that two subjects wearing ski masks had broken into his house and beat him up.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Man On Bicycle Assaults Three Men With Machete In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three men are recovering after being attacked with a machete in Gastonia. The incident happened around 10:30am on Tuesday on Redding Street. Police say the men were working outside when a man on a bicycle approached them and attacked them with a hatchet. The victims said...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Jeff Jackson Pulls Campaign Ad As Police Investigate Shooting Into Opponent’s Family Home

HICKORY, N.C. — Senator Jeff Jackson, the Democrat running for the NC-14 congressional seat, has pulled a political ad from WCCB-TV and other Charlotte TV stations that showed a house owned by his Republican opponent Pat Harrigan. The decision was in response to a Twitter post from Harrigan that accused Jackson’s campaign of threatening political violence.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Man Taken into Custody after Police Standoff

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man armed with a knife was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff with York County sheriff’s deputies. Officials say the man refused to get out of a car stopped along Charlotte Highway near SC 274. Deputies had been following the car to arrest...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Morganton man found guilty of killing friend in 2020

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing his friend in December 2020. On Friday, Oct. 28, a Burke County jury convicted George Allison, 65, for the death of Brandon Adams, 49. Allison was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.
MORGANTON, NC
WBTV

Father charged with boy's shooting death

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Shooting in Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning. It happened on W Sugar Creek Road at Reagan Drive near the Exxon. CMPD has not released further information about the investigation at this time. This comes after two juveniles were shot in this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two People Shot in Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on State Street in Northwest Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS. A second person had minor injuries. Police were called just before 9 p.m. Thursday to State Street and Whitehaven Ave, just off Rozzelles...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Southwest Charlotte

————– CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle. Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health. Police say the victim...
CHARLOTTE, NC

