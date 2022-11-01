Read full article on original website
NC man charged with 5 counts of statutory rape, deputies say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 41-year-old Grover man is facing numerous charges related to a statutory rape investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Carol Henry Maloney III was arrested in Cleveland County Wednesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by Alexander County investigators. He was charged with […]
WBTV
Charges made after police chase in Mooresville involving 2 adults, 3 juveniles
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle chase involving five suspects ended in a crash early Thursday morning, the Mooresville Police Department says. Officers say around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 3, they observed a breaking and entering of vehicles in the Gateway Blvd. area. When officers approached, five suspects fled in...
Deputies arrest teen in stolen car after chase through Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after being chased in a stolen car by law enforcement, Iredell County deputies said. Investigators said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday on a car on West Front Street at North Oakland Avenue for a registration violation, but the driver didn’t stop.
Suspect who injured 3 with machete appears in Gastonia court
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Prosecutors said in court Wednesday a man with a machete started “hacking away” at three construction workers for no apparent reason. The suspect told the judge in court that he has been taking medicine that he says a doctor prescribed to him. Machete-wielding suspect lacerated 3 men in Gastonia: […]
ourdavie.com
Two charged in home invasion that injured local resident
Two arrests have been made for a home invasion and assault on Oct. 8. Early that morning, Davie Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary with assault call in the 100 block of Huffman Road, Mocksville. The victim said that two subjects wearing ski masks had broken into his house and beat him up.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Man On Bicycle Assaults Three Men With Machete In Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Three men are recovering after being attacked with a machete in Gastonia. The incident happened around 10:30am on Tuesday on Redding Street. Police say the men were working outside when a man on a bicycle approached them and attacked them with a hatchet. The victims said...
2 Charlotte teens arrested, 2 others hospitalized after police chase in stolen vehicle ends in crash
The incident began at 2:33 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Gateway Blvd. area, police said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Jeff Jackson Pulls Campaign Ad As Police Investigate Shooting Into Opponent’s Family Home
HICKORY, N.C. — Senator Jeff Jackson, the Democrat running for the NC-14 congressional seat, has pulled a political ad from WCCB-TV and other Charlotte TV stations that showed a house owned by his Republican opponent Pat Harrigan. The decision was in response to a Twitter post from Harrigan that accused Jackson’s campaign of threatening political violence.
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Man Taken into Custody after Police Standoff
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man armed with a knife was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff with York County sheriff’s deputies. Officials say the man refused to get out of a car stopped along Charlotte Highway near SC 274. Deputies had been following the car to arrest...
Morganton man found guilty of killing friend in 2020
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing his friend in December 2020. On Friday, Oct. 28, a Burke County jury convicted George Allison, 65, for the death of Brandon Adams, 49. Allison was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.
WBTV
Father charged with boy's shooting death
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
WBTV
19-year-old arrested following Statesville car chase that ended in crash
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after a car chase near W. Front Street at N. Oakland Ave. Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Oct. 25 for a registration violation and the driver failed to stop, leading to a pursuit before the vehicle was lost sight of.
Morganton man arrested on meth, pot and weapons charges during traffic stop: Sheriff
A Morganton man is facing charges after deputies said they discovered a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs in his possession.
Active-duty NC man has gun, ammo stolen from home just before Veteran’s Day; sheriff’s office looking for suspects
The robbery happened in the 100 block of Teva Hollow Lane and investigators confirmed one gun and a "a good bit of ammo" was stolen and that thieves attempted to also steal a truck and motorcycle, but were unsuccessful.
WCNC
2 separate machete assaults in Charlotte region in one week
On Friday, deputies responded to a machete assault in Iredell County. On Tuesday, Gastonia police responded to a separate machete assault.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Shooting in Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning. It happened on W Sugar Creek Road at Reagan Drive near the Exxon. CMPD has not released further information about the investigation at this time. This comes after two juveniles were shot in this...
3 hurt in machete attack in Gastonia; 1 in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after three men were hurt in a machete attack in Gastonia Tuesday, police said. Officers were called to Redding Street off East Long Avenue at 10:30 a.m. for a stabbing that had happened outside. Investigators said the officers found three...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two People Shot in Northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on State Street in Northwest Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS. A second person had minor injuries. Police were called just before 9 p.m. Thursday to State Street and Whitehaven Ave, just off Rozzelles...
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Southwest Charlotte
————– CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle. Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health. Police say the victim...
