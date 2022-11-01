ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

City of Perryville getting new mural

Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Williamsville residents grieve loss of century-old building

Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
IRON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Fire burns at Holmes Store in Williamsville

A 10-year-old Mayfield boy is missing. Crews battle overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo. Crews battled an overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo. Iron County, Mo. man accused of threatening to shoot school bus. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Iron County, Mo. man is accused of threatening to shoot a school...
WILLIAMSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Suspects wanted in Poplar Bluff wallet theft investigation

A Southeast Missouri State Anthropology professor and her students dig deep into real unsolved cases. New Madrid County gas leak shuts down portion of Highway 61. The New Madrid County emergency management director says a major gas leak has shut down a portion of Highway 61 north of Marston. Hidden...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Crews battle overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo.

Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found to be non-compliant on Halloween. Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. The early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearm turkey season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missouri hunters bagged nearly...
WILLIAMSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Iron County, Mo. man accused of threatening to shoot school bus

Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found to be non-compliant on Halloween. Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. The early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearm turkey season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missouri hunters bagged nearly...
IRON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge re-open the Swampwalk Nature Trail Loop

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mingo National Wildlife Refuge welcomes visitors as they will be re-opening their Swampwalk Nature Trail Loop. With help from the Great Outdoors Act, the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge has replaced the treated wood portion of the boardwalk with textured recycled plastic boards. This was because the treated wood would become slick during wet or humid conditions. The new material offers visitors better grip while walking thorough the bottomland hardwood forest and is accessible for wheelchair or stroller users.
PUXICO, MO
CJ Coombs

The 'Alfred W. Greer House' in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1915 and is remarkably beautiful inside

Alfred W. Greer House, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Alfred W. Greer House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is an interesting house. It's a two-and-a-half-story house that was built in 1915. The architectural style is American Craftsman and it's made of brick. The porch is amazing. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Cynthia-Kinzer Historic District.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Powerball fever in the Heartland

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Powerball players across the Heartland are looking for their lucky break. The November 2, 2022 winning numbers of the $1.2 billion jackpot are: 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red powerball 23. EZ Streett gas station in Jackson said they have seen a large increase in...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Downtown Perryville attracting more visitors with murals

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Perryville has many attractions throughout the community for visitors to enjoy. One area that people can check out is downtown where you will find an assortment of shops, dining and artwork. Every intersection in the downtown area offers murals on the sides of...
PERRYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy