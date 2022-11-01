Read full article on original website
A Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in Utah says it’s trying to be a good neighbor
Executives of a Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in rural Utah say opponents of the mill don’t understand their safety measures and how vital the site is to the larger, nationwide push for clean energy. The company, Lakewood-based Energy Fuels, has long come under fire for...
Lawmakers order audit after emails raise concerns about Utah elected officials
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Top state leaders have launched an audit into whether local officials in two southeastern Utah counties have acted improperly. The audit, which will look at Grand and San Juan counties, is expected to last several months, House Speaker Brad Wilson (R-Kaysville) said Wednesday. In...
'Bodies strewn all over the place': Why are wild horses being shot in southern Utah?
BLUFF, San Juan County — What started as a typical drive to work on a chilly January morning quickly devolved into something much darker for Wayne Yanito. "I was on my way to work when I noticed the first horse, a paint. I went to take a closer look and observed obvious gunshot wounds. As I drove to higher ground, I saw the bodies of more horses who were shot to death," said Yanito, who works for the San Juan County road department.
Someone is shooting wild horses in southern Utah and the West. Why?
The shooting deaths of 16 wild horses in Utah’s San Juan County remains a mystery. Horses have also been found shot to death in Arizona. An advocacy group is demanding answers.
