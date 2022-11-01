BLUFF, San Juan County — What started as a typical drive to work on a chilly January morning quickly devolved into something much darker for Wayne Yanito. "I was on my way to work when I noticed the first horse, a paint. I went to take a closer look and observed obvious gunshot wounds. As I drove to higher ground, I saw the bodies of more horses who were shot to death," said Yanito, who works for the San Juan County road department.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT ・ 11 DAYS AGO