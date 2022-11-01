ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cucalorus announces 13 filmmakers awarded Filmed in NC grant ahead of annual festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thirteen filmmakers from North Carolina have been selected to receive financial support from the Filmed in NC fund. The Filmed in NC fund is supported by the NC Film Office and a gift from Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass. This year’s initiative supports narrative, documentary, and experimental film projects at all stages of production with a focus on growing support for female and non-binary identifying, African American and Latinx filmmakers.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC to host Veterans Day ceremony

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s Division of Veterans Services will hold a ceremony to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The event will take place on November 11 at 11 a.m., in the Tabitha Courtyard, behind the “L” and “G” buildings.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County 4-H program holding annual Wreath Sale

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County 4-H program is holding their 11th Annual 4-H Wreath Sale through November 9th to support youth development programs in the community. Wreaths are handmade from the boughs of North Carolina grown Fraser Fir trees on the Brookgreen Family Farm...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Calabash Fire Department announces death of longtime President

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department has announced the death of longtime President of the Board of Directors. Jennings D. Edge died Wednesday. The Department says Edge joined the Board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. During his tenure as president, he played a role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members, protecting the towns of Calabash and Carolina Shores plus the southern portion of Brunswick County.
CALABASH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is providing 1,000 free holiday meal boxes for residents in need this Thanksgiving. The meals will be given away on November 16th from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 811 Martin Street. Each box contains all of the nonperishable ingredients needed...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead

Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY partners with ‘Toys for Tots’, collecting donations for holidays

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are quickly approaching. With Christmas just over 7 weeks away, WWAY has once again teamed up with Toys for Tots in their annual campaign to collect toys for local children. We’re accepting donations at our station through December 15th. Feel free to...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

No trick: Leland neighborhood treats community with free haunted attraction

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A community in Leland came together for some frightening fun on Monday night. Hundreds of people lined up along Stoney Creek Lane in Leland on Halloween night for a free, family-friendly haunted trail in the Stoney Creek Plantation neighborhood. “Halloween’s a great holiday because it...
LELAND, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health adds new multiple sclerosis specialist in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Patients in southeastern North Carolina no longer need to travel far from home to see a multiple sclerosis specialist. While the specialty care service has been offered in the area for years, it became temporarily unavailable a few months ago due to a provider transition. To improve access to care, Novant Health Neurology in Wilmington welcomed Dr. Sara Klein, a neuroimmunologist, on November 1st.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Craft Beer Alliance raising money for NourishNC; offering trip to Germany Oktoberfect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance is helping to raise funds for NourishNC, partnering with local breweries and taprooms in a fundraising competition. Patrons of participating establishments can make a donation by scanning a QR code, which also enters them in for a chance to win a trip to Munich, Germany for Oktoberfest 2023.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Replica of first ship to lead crew around the world coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — History is sailing into Wilmington later this month. A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition, will be on display in downtown Wilmington from November 10th through the 13th. The ship will be docked on the Riverwalk adjacent to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC and UNCW address student food insecurity with food pantries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the cost of food and other necessities rising, UNCW and Cape Fear Community College are touting services to address food insecurity among students. Both Cape Fear Community College and UNCW have food pantries, allowing students to grab items to help supplement their grocery lists.
