CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department has announced the death of longtime President of the Board of Directors. Jennings D. Edge died Wednesday. The Department says Edge joined the Board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. During his tenure as president, he played a role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members, protecting the towns of Calabash and Carolina Shores plus the southern portion of Brunswick County.

CALABASH, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO