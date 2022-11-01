Read full article on original website
Novant Health adds new multiple sclerosis specialist in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Patients in southeastern North Carolina no longer need to travel far from home to see a multiple sclerosis specialist. While the specialty care service has been offered in the area for years, it became temporarily unavailable a few months ago due to a provider transition. To improve access to care, Novant Health Neurology in Wilmington welcomed Dr. Sara Klein, a neuroimmunologist, on November 1st.
PFAS evidence piling up, putting polluters on notice
A thousand residents living in the Cape Fear region have PFAS in their bloodstream, according to the long-awaited results of a blood-sampling study performed by local researchers. On Oct. 18, researchers from NC State University announced the results of a multi-year study that involved analyzing blood samples of 1,020 participants...
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
First Alert Forecast: tropics teem with activity amid remarkable November warmth... for now
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. Your First Alert Forecast continues with a pleasant autumn feel across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will take a dip into the 50s overnight. Expect high temperatures Thursday to crest mainly in the middle 70s amid fresh northeast breezes. Skies ought to stay dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.
More information expected this month about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina wells
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting in southeastern North Carolina at the end of the month to update information on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public...
Calabash Fire Department announces death of longtime President
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department has announced the death of longtime President of the Board of Directors. Jennings D. Edge died Wednesday. The Department says Edge joined the Board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. During his tenure as president, he played a role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members, protecting the towns of Calabash and Carolina Shores plus the southern portion of Brunswick County.
Large law enforcement presence reported at New Hanover County Landfill
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A large group of law enforcement was present at the New Hanover County Landfill on Thursday. A WWAY crew arrived at the landfill just after 3:30 pm. They say the Wilmington Police Department mobile command unit and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office CSI vehicles were on the scene.
Bladenboro community raises thousands to help find suspects in unprovoked attack
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County community is united in the desire to make sure justice is served after a well-known man was attacked, robbed, and left in a ditch; it’s an attack the community is still trying to understand. “When we first found out Sunday...
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
Case closed in Jacksonville deadly stabbing at high school, records sealed
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at an Eastern Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome. Saddique Melvin was killed, while another student was sent to the hospital with injuries in the September 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville.
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the WMPO for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. LGC questions Winnabow’s...
Replica of first ship to lead crew around the world coming to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — History is sailing into Wilmington later this month. A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition, will be on display in downtown Wilmington from November 10th through the 13th. The ship will be docked on the Riverwalk adjacent to the...
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
More than 445k pounds of litter picked-up along Cape Fear area roadways this year
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Litter costs millions to clean up and it can have a negative impact on tourism. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a mess along highways could push them to pick another place to visit in the future. According to the DOT, the first...
Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth, gun offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth and gun charges. 28-year-old Charles Hunter Nixon received the ruling Thursday for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on October...
CFCC and UNCW address student food insecurity with food pantries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the cost of food and other necessities rising, UNCW and Cape Fear Community College are touting services to address food insecurity among students. Both Cape Fear Community College and UNCW have food pantries, allowing students to grab items to help supplement their grocery lists.
Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
