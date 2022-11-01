ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health adds new multiple sclerosis specialist in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Patients in southeastern North Carolina no longer need to travel far from home to see a multiple sclerosis specialist. While the specialty care service has been offered in the area for years, it became temporarily unavailable a few months ago due to a provider transition. To improve access to care, Novant Health Neurology in Wilmington welcomed Dr. Sara Klein, a neuroimmunologist, on November 1st.
wunc.org

PFAS evidence piling up, putting polluters on notice

A thousand residents living in the Cape Fear region have PFAS in their bloodstream, according to the long-awaited results of a blood-sampling study performed by local researchers. On Oct. 18, researchers from NC State University announced the results of a multi-year study that involved analyzing blood samples of 1,020 participants...
WECT

First Alert Forecast: tropics teem with activity amid remarkable November warmth... for now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. Your First Alert Forecast continues with a pleasant autumn feel across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will take a dip into the 50s overnight. Expect high temperatures Thursday to crest mainly in the middle 70s amid fresh northeast breezes. Skies ought to stay dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Calabash Fire Department announces death of longtime President

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department has announced the death of longtime President of the Board of Directors. Jennings D. Edge died Wednesday. The Department says Edge joined the Board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. During his tenure as president, he played a role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members, protecting the towns of Calabash and Carolina Shores plus the southern portion of Brunswick County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
wccbcharlotte.com

Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth, gun offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth and gun charges. 28-year-old Charles Hunter Nixon received the ruling Thursday for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC and UNCW address student food insecurity with food pantries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the cost of food and other necessities rising, UNCW and Cape Fear Community College are touting services to address food insecurity among students. Both Cape Fear Community College and UNCW have food pantries, allowing students to grab items to help supplement their grocery lists.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
