Fairmont, WV

WBOY

Harrison County 2022 General Election Guide

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Citizens in Harrison County will be some of the busier voters in north central West Virginia in the November General Election. At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Thursday

The Governor of West Virginia will be in Wheeling on Thursday.  Gov. Justice will give an address from West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling, the site of the first West Virginia Constitutional Convention and the first and second Wheeling Convention. The Governor will discuss his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Clerks overseeing early voting, preparations for election day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Nov. 8 General Election is just a week away and county clerks are reporting steady to brisk activity at their early voting locations. In Harrison County, early voting has been busy and with very few issues, according to Harrison County Clerk John Spires. “We’re having...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

One ambulance, 7,000 people: West Virginia county votes on new EMS tax after budget cuts

DAVIS – It’s always been tough working as an emergency medical technician in Tucker County. Shifts last 24 hours. The closest hospital is always in another county, sometimes in another state. And since Tucker County has one of West Virginia’s lowest population densities, its EMTs cover a lot of ground. Houses and people are spread out, making it hard to quickly reach them — in situations where every minute counts.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Students will be charged housing fee for breaking first-year requirements

For years, West Virginia University has enforced a requirement for first-year students to live on campus with few exceptions. However, starting next fall, students who do not abide by the policy may see an extra charge on their bill. Beginning in fall 2023, first-year students and first-year transfer students who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Clarksburg woman accused of multiple threats on a federal officer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Harrison County woman has been indicted after allegedly threatening the Chief of Veterans Affairs Police on three separate occassions. According to U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Courtney Sedler, 30, of Clarksburg, made the threats against Vincent Kennedy in February, March and October of this year. She faces three counts of influencing a federal officer by threat.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF

Wetzel County BOE calls for special session

UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg woman indicted for threatening to kill VA Police Chief

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a Clarksburg woman has been indicted on threat charges. 30-year-old Courtney Sedler, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted on three counts of “Influencing Federal Officer by Threat,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Sedler threatened to kill Vincent Kennedy, Chief of...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and his family, officials said. 22-year-old Owen Dornon was indicted Tuesday on seven counts of “Mailing Threatening Communications,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Authorities...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out

The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Ohio County principal earns national Milken Educator Award

WHEELING W.Va. — Madison Elementary School Principal Andrea Trio was recognized Thursday as one of the top educators in the country with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation. The award is known as the “Oscars of Teaching” and is an unrestricted cash award for Trio.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police held a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night. The West Virginia State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint in Clarksburg on West Virginia route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street. The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while...
CLARKSBURG, WV

