WBOY
Harrison County 2022 General Election Guide
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Citizens in Harrison County will be some of the busier voters in north central West Virginia in the November General Election. At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Thursday
The Governor of West Virginia will be in Wheeling on Thursday. Gov. Justice will give an address from West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling, the site of the first West Virginia Constitutional Convention and the first and second Wheeling Convention. The Governor will discuss his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment […]
Metro News
Clerks overseeing early voting, preparations for election day
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Nov. 8 General Election is just a week away and county clerks are reporting steady to brisk activity at their early voting locations. In Harrison County, early voting has been busy and with very few issues, according to Harrison County Clerk John Spires. “We’re having...
wajr.com
Morgantown councilors approve move away from Roberts Rules and make key board appointments
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Council moved forward on a proposal to move Roberts Rules of Orders for meeting to guidelines, advanced major recreational improvements and made seven appointments to the Special Committee on Community Policing and Citizen Review Board. City Manager Kim Haws explained the purpose of disbanding...
One ambulance, 7,000 people: West Virginia county votes on new EMS tax after budget cuts
DAVIS – It’s always been tough working as an emergency medical technician in Tucker County. Shifts last 24 hours. The closest hospital is always in another county, sometimes in another state. And since Tucker County has one of West Virginia’s lowest population densities, its EMTs cover a lot of ground. Houses and people are spread out, making it hard to quickly reach them — in situations where every minute counts.
Daily Athenaeum
Students will be charged housing fee for breaking first-year requirements
For years, West Virginia University has enforced a requirement for first-year students to live on campus with few exceptions. However, starting next fall, students who do not abide by the policy may see an extra charge on their bill. Beginning in fall 2023, first-year students and first-year transfer students who...
Metro News
Clarksburg woman accused of multiple threats on a federal officer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Harrison County woman has been indicted after allegedly threatening the Chief of Veterans Affairs Police on three separate occassions. According to U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Courtney Sedler, 30, of Clarksburg, made the threats against Vincent Kennedy in February, March and October of this year. She faces three counts of influencing a federal officer by threat.
WTRF
Wetzel County BOE calls for special session
UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
WDTV
FCI Hazelton inmate facing 11 new counts
A Federal Corrections Institution (FCI) Hazelton inmate has been charged federally with 11 new counts.
WDTV
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and his family, officials said. 22-year-old Owen Dornon was indicted Tuesday on seven counts of “Mailing Threatening Communications,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Authorities...
‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out
The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Metro News
Ohio County principal earns national Milken Educator Award
WHEELING W.Va. — Madison Elementary School Principal Andrea Trio was recognized Thursday as one of the top educators in the country with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation. The award is known as the “Oscars of Teaching” and is an unrestricted cash award for Trio.
Bridgeport man indicted on federal drug charges
A Bridgeport man was indicted on federal drug charges Tuesday.
WDTV
DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police held a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night. The West Virginia State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint in Clarksburg on West Virginia route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street. The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while...
Mon County Schools electric bus: What drivers think
Wednesday marked history for Monongalia County Schools. For the first time, the county deployed its new electric school bus to pick up and drop off students.
Pennsylvania House candidate says he was assaulted outside his Fayette County home
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local man running for office was attacked outside his own home earlier this week. ”I mean, I was unconscious. I don’t know how long I was unconscious,” Richard Ringer said. Ringer is left with visible bruises on his face and cuts...
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
