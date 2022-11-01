Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
6abc
'I Like It, I Love it!' Tim McGraw, wearing father's No. 45 jersey, gets ovation from Phillies fans
PHILADELPHIA -- Country music star Tim McGraw, son of the late Philadelphia Phillies reliever Tug McGraw, received a huge ovation during Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night. The "I Like It, I Love It" singer wore his father's No. 45 McGraw Phillies jersey. Tug...
Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home. “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida. Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.
Video Shows Mattress Mack Cursing At Phillies Fan After World Series Game
Mcingvale, 71, placed a $10 million futures bet on the hometown Astros to win the World Series earlier this year.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
This Bryn Mawr Billionaire Pays Big Bucks for Phillies’ Success
Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton is the managing partner and principal owner of the Phillies.Image via CBS 3 Screenshot. Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton wasn’t always in the public eye. But in recent years, as the Philadelphia Phillies’ managing partner and principal owner, he’s become more well-known. And this season, Middleton is taking big risks with huge payoffs.
World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle
With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
Jill Biden to attend Game 4 of the World Series in Philadelphia
First lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend Game Four of the World Series in Philadelphia on Wednesday, serving as a representative of the White House's cancer initiative while also getting a chance to root on her Philadelphia Phillies.
NBC Philadelphia
From a President to a ‘Fresh Prince': Check Out Some Celebrity Phillies Fans
Being a Phillies fan isn't always easy. This is the franchise that has accumulated the most losses in Major League Baseball history. But these celebrities wear their Phillies-fandom as a badge of honor. From comedy geniuses from the suburbs to West Philadelphia's "born and raised" to a "Top Gun" to...
Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
Astros use Jalen Hurts to troll Phillies fans
Jalen Hurts has not clearly stated which team he is rooting for in the World Series, but the Houston Astros seem confident that the star quarterback is on their side. The Astros evened the World Series at 2-2 when they threw a combined no-hitter to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 on Thursday night. Following the 5-0 victory, Houston’s official Twitter account trolled Philly fans by sharing a photo of Hurts repping the Astros.
How will fans choose between Phillies, Eagles on Thursday night?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans have a dilemma after Game 3 of the World Series was delayed due to rain. With the World Series being pushed back a day, Game 5 of the World Series and the Eagles will now be played at the same time Thursday night. Fans will have a tough decision to make. Philadelphia sports fans are bursting with excitement, but never imagined this call: do we watch Game 5 of the World Series or the undefeated Eagles? "I'll be in and out of both games, primarily watching the Phillies and see where that goes," Essington resident Ron Rodarmel...
2008: Action News coverage of the Philadelphia Phillies' World Series win
Jim Gardner and Gary Papa anchor our Action News coverage after the Phillies won the World Series on October 29, 2008.
6abc
Astros-Phillies World Series Game 3 highlights and takeaways
The Philadelphia Phillies mashed their way to a 7-0 win over the Houston AstrosTuesday night to take a 2-1 series lead in the World Series . After the Astros started quickly in Games 1 and 2, the Phillies returned the favor in Game 3, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after two innings, thanks to home runs by Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh. Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins added dingers of their own in the fifth to push the Phillies' lead even further.
ABC News
Wife of Phillies' Hoskins puts beers on her World Series tab
PHILADELPHIA -- Jayme Hoskins is tapped in to Philly sports fans. The wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has let fans crush some World Series beers on her tab. Jayme Hoskins has turned into a baseball barfly and let the free beers fly during recent Phillies' postseason games.
Philadelphia Phillies fans plan travel to Houston amid rising prices
After the Phillies lost Game 4, it guaranteed at least one more game being played in Houston.
Phillies hopes remain high after getting no-hit by Astros
PHILADELPHIA — Baseball fans could not have asked for a better World Series with milestones and history at every corner. Game 3 featured the Phillies' record-tying five home runs, which included the 1000th homerun in World Series history. Wednesday night’s Game 4 was also one for the record books......
Venezuelan restaurant in Society Hill is a Phillies favorite
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - From the streets of Venezuela to 4th Street in Philadelphia, the smell and the sizzle of freshly made cachapas is what's bringing Phillies players to Puyero Venezuelan Flavor. "Baseball in Venezuela is the main sport, so there are several players on the Phillies and have played on the Phillies throughout the years," Puyero Venezuelan Flavor co-owner Gil Arends said. Two of those players are Venezuelan Phillies pitchers Ranger Suarez and Jose Antonio Alvarado. They both are getting a taste of home while they're in the states representing their country on the diamond. "When you see that...
6abc
Familiar foes Syndergaard, Verlander to square off in Game 5
PHILADELPHIA -- The season will come full circle for Philadelphia Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard and Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander when they face off in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday just as they did in their first starts of the regular season back in April. Both were...
Philadelphia Eagles with a perfect nod to Phillies on Twitter
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Astros, 7-0, on Tuesday in Game 3 of the World Series. The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0 and their social media team took notice of the victory and final score. Well played.
Yardbarker
Wawa’s Game 4 tweet about Phillies did not age well
Wawa sent a tweet ahead of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night that did not age well. The Philadelphia-area gas station/convenience store chain tried to get involved in the game and tweeted the following message about an hour prior to the first pitch:. “Each time they get...
