East Hampton, NY

27east.com

East Hampton Field Hockey Drops Suffolk County Title Game in Overtime

The East Hampton field hockey team may have been down several times in the Suffolk County Class B championship game, but the Bonackers never counted themselves out. Battling back to... more. East Hampton’s field hockey team has advanced to the Suffolk County championship game for the ... 27 Oct 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island

MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD
MEDFORD, NY
27east.com

Passenger in Amagansett Motorcycle Crash Succumbs to Injuries

The woman who was thrown from a motorcycle in Amagansett last week has succumbed to her injuries, East Hampton Town Police said. Nicole Greenwood, 35, died on October 24, three... more. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making a social media post threatening violence at a local school, East...
AMAGANSETT, NY
27east.com

Marsden Property Acquisition Vote Set for November 3

Sag Harbor residents will head to the polls on November 3 to cast their votes on whether or not to authorize the Sag Harbor School District to use $3,275,00 from... more. A decade ago, Superstorm Sandy roared through the New York region. This week, the editors ... 3 Nov 2022 by 27Speaks.
SAG HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole items from a Lake Grove store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from Macy’s located at the Smith Haven Mall on September 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

Hidden North Fork: Exploring a lesser-known preserve

Our family is no stranger to nature walks and hikes. We have a running list of all the ones on the North Fork that we’ve experienced and while that list is long, we often find ourselves visiting the same handful time and time again. Then someone told me about Wolf Preserve in Southold.
SOUTHOLD, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold on Long Island

Multiple third-prize Powerball tickets from last night's drawing were sold in New York, including one on Long Island. A third-prize ticket was sold at Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball...
BAYVILLE, NY

