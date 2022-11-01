ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man

Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. RTC said...
8newsnow.com

Investigation into unreported shooting at North Las Vegas state senator’s home stalls, police say

Https://www.8newsnow.com/investigators/investigation-into-prior-unreported-shooting-at-north-las-vegas-state-senators-home-stalls-police-say/. Investigation into unreported shooting at North Las …. https://www.8newsnow.com/investigators/investigation-into-prior-unreported-shooting-at-north-las-vegas-state-senators-home-stalls-police-say/. Glittering Lights opens Nov. 10. PRB rides into Las Vegas for series championship. PRB rides into Las Vegas for series championship. Mariachi brunch every Sunday at Hussongs. Mariachi brunch every Sunday at Hussongs. Prosecutors to seek death penalty against 19-year-old...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for suspect in 2 armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are looking for any information regarding a suspect who allegedly robbed two Las Vegas businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to a release from Metro, the suspect entered the businesses, pulling a gun on the workers there and demanding money from them.
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores

First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
Fox5 KVVU

As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police on suspected DUIs, lawyer answers questions about the blood-drawing process

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A program where phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has no been in effect for nearly three weeks. Since FOX5 initially reported on this story, viewers have asked about how these blood draws work when it comes to being under the influence or marijuana, or any other controlled substance that stays in your system longer.
