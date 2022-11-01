Read full article on original website
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash At Maryland Parkway (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened westbound on Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. According to the police, three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said that Flamingo road was shut down for...
Las Vegas police: Speeding driver slams into concrete barriers, goes airborne in deadly crash
A Cadillac Escalade was speeding down West Robindale Road just after 4 a.m. on Thursday and was approaching concrete barriers where the road stopped at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Demolition marks start of NLV Village project in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas officials and the developer of the new $35 million "NLV Village" project gathered for a different kind of event on Thursday, trading in their usual groundbreaking shovels for sledgehammers.
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Investigation into unreported shooting at North Las Vegas state senator’s home stalls, police say
New traffic signals in booming southwest Las Vegas valley
Residents living in the ever-growing southwest valley are seeing more homes and new businesses in the area and with the changes comes more traffic.
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
Las Vegas police search for suspect in 2 armed robberies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are looking for any information regarding a suspect who allegedly robbed two Las Vegas businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to a release from Metro, the suspect entered the businesses, pulling a gun on the workers there and demanding money from them.
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Henderson police looking for gold SUV with ‘heavy windshield damage’ involved in hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon. According to a news release, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of southbound Boulder Highway and Gibson Road. Police say the vehicle was...
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
Las Vegas investigative reporter’s murder caught on camera, shown to grand jury
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The murder of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was caught on camera. FOX5 obtained the shocking video through a public records request for the evidence presented to a grand jury. German, of the Las Vegas Review Journal, was killed outside his home in September....
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores. According to police, the incidents occurred “in the very early morning hours” on Oct. 24 and then again on...
Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old boy during hostage situation
$35 million ‘NLV Village’ redevelopment project starting in North Las Vegas
NLV Village, North Las Vegas, redevelopment, Lake Mead island, Rec World, Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard North
As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police on suspected DUIs, lawyer answers questions about the blood-drawing process
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A program where phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has no been in effect for nearly three weeks. Since FOX5 initially reported on this story, viewers have asked about how these blood draws work when it comes to being under the influence or marijuana, or any other controlled substance that stays in your system longer.
Las Vegas man likely high on meth sped through red light before crash that killed young woman, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Las Vegas man who police said was likely on meth allegedly sped through a red light before causing a crash that killed a young woman last week, according to an arrest report.
Las Vegas man arrested for posting 1 October-style threat on Facebook, police say
A man is accused of threatening a 1 October-style massacre on the Las Vegas Strip in a Facebook post, leading to his arrest last week, Las Vegas Metro police said.
