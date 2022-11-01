Read full article on original website
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
Volkswagen Built A Diesel Mazda Miata-Fighter A Decade Ago
The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
Autoweek.com
Ford Brings Rally Trucks and Slammed ‘Stangs to SEMA
Technically, Ford Motor Company pulled out of SEMA this year, following the likes of General Motors, Honda, and Hyundai in a move away from the long-held aftermarket auto show. But that doesn't mean Ford's vehicles are missing from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, given that Ford has released some of the most popular off-road SUVs and electric trucks of late. With the help of Ford, a number of aftermarket companies have built their ideal renditions of everything from Broncos and Mavericks to F-150 Lightnings and even a Mustang Mach-E GT.
Carscoops
Nissan Bringing Electromod Sunny Truck, 1,300 HP Formula Drift Z, And Other Concepts To SEMA 2022
Nissan is getting ready for the fast-approaching SEMA show, and it’s so excited that it’s already showing off the six concepts it will bring to the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 1 to 4. With electric vehicles, a variety of trucks, and race cars, not to mention a raft of aftermarket parts, the Nissan stand should be an interesting one.
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
Pagani Zonda V12-Swapped Mazda RX-7 Shines At SEMA 2022
At the beginning of this year, concept artist Khyzyl Saleem (better known as The Kyza) announced that a crazy render he had created would be coming to life. The render was based on the legendary Mazda RX-7 and integrated styling cues from some of Saleem's favorite RX-7 tuners, and through the Live to Offend brand, the kit will be produced in limited numbers. Now, on the occasion of the SEMA Show 2022, the first real-life version of the kit has been revealed, and it looks amazing. But what's even more special is that the build is powered by a V12 engine from a Pagani Zonda.
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Truth About Cars
Ford Goes All Out for SEMA 2022
While there is no shortage of digital ink being spilled about the viability of traditional auto shows, it seems that some events remain worth the effort. Witness the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, an industry-only bash originating as a trade show for aftermarket suppliers but since ballooning to a multi-day event drawing attendance from all corners.
Volkswagen Electric Cars To Get New Names
Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
Dodge Challenger Scoops 2022 SEMA Show Car Of The Year Award
SEMA has announced the results of what it believes are the best new cars you can buy for modification and personalization. The awards were presented to manufacturers who have created accessible platforms for aftermarket enthusiasts, and for 2022, a new electric vehicle category was added. The Car of the Year...
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Semi Effortlessly Accelerate From Standstill
The long-awaited Tesla Semi was recently spotted in Silver Springs, not far from the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada. This time, the Semi - with a trailer attached - was seen stopping at a roundabout and then accelerating effortlessly - quickly, smoothly and silently, which looks a bit unrealistic, especially when compared to ordinary diesel trucks.
Meguiar’s Announces Three Killer New Products at SEMA
They’re every bit as good as you’d want them to be.
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
Fresh Nismo Parts Revealed For Nissan Z And Frontier At SEMA 2022
If you've ever been to a local car meet, the odds are good you've seen some slightly/heavily modified 350Z or 370Zs. The cars are known for having a heavy aftermarket presence that'll allow you to modify just about anything on the vehicles. Luckily, Nissan appreciates tuner culture, which is why it's debuting a whole host of new NISMO performance parts at the 2022 SEMA Show to get a head start on turning the new Nissan Z into a tuner icon. Oh, and it's debuting Frontier parts, too, because Nissan hasn't forgotten about all its off-road enthusiasts, either.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
Ford giving underperforming employees option to voluntarily take severance
The severance will be available to underperforming Ford Motor employees with eight or more years of service. The white-collar workers will also have the option of enrolling in a performance enhancement plan.
