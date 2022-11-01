ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, MO

Williamsville residents grieve loss of century-old building

Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
IRON COUNTY, MO
Fire burns at Holmes Store in Williamsville

A 10-year-old Mayfield boy is missing. Crews battle overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo. Crews battled an overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo. Iron County, Mo. man accused of threatening to shoot school bus. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Iron County, Mo. man is accused of threatening to shoot a school...
WILLIAMSVILLE, MO
Crews battle overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo.

Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found to be non-compliant on Halloween. Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. The early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearm turkey season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missouri hunters bagged nearly...
WILLIAMSVILLE, MO
Iron County, Mo. man accused of threatening to shoot school bus

IRON COUNTY, MO
Mingo National Wildlife Refuge re-open the Swampwalk Nature Trail Loop

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mingo National Wildlife Refuge welcomes visitors as they will be re-opening their Swampwalk Nature Trail Loop. With help from the Great Outdoors Act, the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge has replaced the treated wood portion of the boardwalk with textured recycled plastic boards. This was because the treated wood would become slick during wet or humid conditions. The new material offers visitors better grip while walking thorough the bottomland hardwood forest and is accessible for wheelchair or stroller users.
PUXICO, MO
Jefferson County farm helps animals

Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place. Search for missing paraglider near Washington, Mo. The avid paraglider first went missing on October 26, after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the Missouri River around sunset.
WASHINGTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The 'Alfred W. Greer House' in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1915 and is remarkably beautiful inside

Alfred W. Greer House, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Skye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Alfred W. Greer House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is an interesting house. It's a two-and-a-half-story house that was built in 1915. The architectural style is American Craftsman and it's made of brick. The porch is amazing. In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Cynthia-Kinzer Historic District.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Lady’s Night Out on Festus Main Street

(Festus, Crystal City) Festus Main Street will be shut down for a gathering on Saturday night. It’s Lady’s Night Out and all of the businesses on Festus Main and Bailey Road will have extended hours. Michelle Hohmeier with Tree of Life home decor and furnishings and the Historic Tanglefoot Association says to come check out the shops and enjoy some live music.
FESTUS, MO
St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
Festus Police arrest man found with stolen motorcycle

Festus Police recently got a call about a suspicious person and found a man with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in St. Louis, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. “Officers found a 39-year-old...
FESTUS, MO
Jefferson County Jail layout and use

(Hillsboro) Over the years, there have been many changes and even additions to the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro. Brenda Short has been the Jail Administrator for the past couple of years. She says they use all three floors of the building for housing inmates. Short says the other floors...
HILLSBORO, MO

