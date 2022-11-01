As previously reported, despite a speeding motorist killing an elementary school employee a year ago, the city is pulling back its commitment to safety on Franklin Street in San Francisco. Shanan Delp, a leading advocate for improvements in the area, cc’d Streetsblog on a follow-up letter he sent to the SFMTA board, pleading with them to force the agency to prioritize safety over automobile throughput. With his permission, Streetsblog is sharing the letter with readers, since it sums up the situation concisely.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO