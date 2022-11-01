Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
This Is Washington's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
southseattleemerald.com
S.U.B.E. Founder Jeffrey Cheatham Initiates Seattle’s First-Ever Children’s Book Day
My writing journey began approximately eight years ago — possibly 30-something years, if the journey includes reading memorable books and making up stories in my head through my middle-grade years and adolescence. Specifically during that eight-year span I had the honor of meeting a lot of wonderful people along the way who shared those same hopes of making something out of the stories that floated around in their heads.
Extra Halloween candy? Here's how a local non-profit is putting it to good use
KIRKLAND, Wash. — If you have extra Halloween candy, a non-profit in Kirkland knows just how to put it to good use. Birthday Dreams was founded in 2009 to bring hope and joy to children who are homeless with the gift of a birthday party. Treats like candy are a popular component of birthday goodie bags, which is where the spooky holiday comes in.
KING-5
Bothell singer Jaeden Luke talks about being on 'The Voice'
BOTHELL, Wash. — "The singing bug first bit me when I was nine years old. My parents gave me every single Beatles CD ever," said Jaeden Luke from Bothell, Washington. "I was just like, one day I want to be like, as cool as Paul McCartney. And so, I just learned guitar. And then from there I just always had songs to write and to sing. And it kind of just took off from there."
KING-5
A Seattle cat is getting lifesaving help from fans around the world
SEATTLE — Paul is no ordinary cat. He’s a world-famous Instagram star with fans as far away as Brazil, Ireland, and Thailand. And he’s a world-class survivor. “He’s just tough,” said his owner, Cindy Song. A few years ago, the rescue cat from Seattle Humane...
southseattleemerald.com
Station Space Celebrates Its Future as an Interdisciplinary Arts Hub in King Street Station
Becoming a Central Home for Totem Star, Red Eagle Soaring, The Rhapsody Project, Whipsmart, and Jackson Street Music Program. On the border of Pioneer Square and the Chinatown-International District sits King Street Station, a historic train station constructed between 1904 and 1906. Yet prior to colonization and the forced regrading of Seattle, the location was known to local Native American tribes as dzee-dzee-LAH-letch in Lushootseed, or the “little crossing-over place.” It was a tidal marsh — plentiful with flounder — adjacent to Coast Salish longhouses on Yesler Way and surrounded by trails where Native Americans from numerous thougvillages fished and intersected with one another.
What's your "swear to never return" place in Seattle?
1. Gasworks park on the 4th of July. Last time I went, I had to walk home (to Pioneer Square)! Takes forever to get out, and somebody launched fireworks at someone else a few times 😡
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | How the City of Seattle Used Raz Simone to Undermine 2020 Protests
At the height of the 2020 racial justice demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other victims of police violence, Seattle and its short-lived Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) was put under a microscope. A self-proclaimed leader of CHOP, local rapper Raz Simone quickly gained visibility as national media outlets made him a figurehead of the movement despite vocal opposition mainly from women. As more specifics emerge about both his sex trafficking and his involvement with Seattle police, the argument becomes stronger to support what many of us already knew: Raz’s rise to prominence was part of a larger strategic effort to discredit racial justice protests in 2020.
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
seattlespectator.com
The Bellarmine Blackout: 40 Hours with No Power
Flashlights in hand, students navigated Bellarmine Hall’s staircases by dim illumination of the overcast Seattle sky Monday morning—the power had been out for over 40 hours. Due to a neighborhood power surge that damaged the hall’s breaker, the residence hall was left without internet, heating or hot water as noted by Seattle University Public Safety in an email Sunday night.
Why Did This Washington Woman Murder Her Entire Family on Christmas Eve?
Raise your hand if you're a morbid person like me who is overly fascinated by true crime. Washington has more instances of serial killers during the "golden age" than most states. You would be forgiven if you thought that something was in the water. This case, however, chills me more than the others. It's not about a serial killer. No, this is the story of a woman who, with her boyfriend's help, murdered her entire family.
KING-5
WATCH: Rosebud motel over run by zombies
Queen Anne resident Richard Knowles became a social media sensation with his model of the "Schitt's Creek" motel in 2020. Now, he's shutting the motel down.
The Suburban Times
Local mom urges safe sleep: ‘My baby would be alive if she’d been placed on her back’
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. October was SIDS Awareness Month. It’s an important time to educate the caregivers in your baby’s life about making sure babies are staying safe while they sleep. About 3,500 infants die every year in the U.S. from a sleep-related death known as Sudden...
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
goodfruit.com
Bernadette Gagnier, a young grower from Snohomish, Washington
Family background/Bernadette is pursuing her doctorate in horticulture, specializing in alternative strategies for nematode management in wine grape systems in Washington state. She is the daughter of Jeanette and Rick Gagnier. crops/grapes. business/graduate student, Washington State University. Why viticulture?. My first class, introduction to wines and vines, I knew immediately...
The disturbing Pelosi attack recalls Seattle’s Goldmark murders
The hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, is a reminder that words have consequences. It is an especially painful reminder for those of us in Seattle in the mid-1980s, when an assault on a prominent attorney and his family on Christmas Eve 1985 ended in brutal tragedy. As happened in the Pelosi case, the attack on the Goldmarks followed a history of extreme political accusations.
