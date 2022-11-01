Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
WIBW
Activist begins conversation to return Topeka HBCU to black community
A constitutional law professor at Washburn University breaks down amendment question 1. Christmas Bureau sees steady demand as application deadline nears. The last intake day for United Way of Greater Topeka's Christmas Bureau is 10am-2pm Nov. 5 at Johnston Cmty Ctr, 2021 SE Market St. City of Topeka explains one-stop...
WIBW
City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced a new program this week they hope will make it easier for people who need help with housing. It’s called EAS, or Equity Access Shelter. It’s meant to give people a single contact for accessing rent or mortgage assistance. Currently, they might have to call and fill out applications at a half dozen agencies in order to get what they need.
WIBW
David Beasley comes to K-State University Landon Lecture
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today Kansas State University held its Landon Lecture series at the Student Union. Landon Lecture Series is one of the nation’s most prestigious and well-known lectures. Several times a year, global leaders share insight on the Landon Lecture stage. Today’s guest speaker was David Beasley,...
WIBW
Local philanthropists honored for giving back to the community in various ways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An award ceremony to honor local philanthropists for their community efforts and support was at the Topeka Country Club Thursday morning. The Topeka Association of Fundraising Professionals decided to host its celebratory philanthropy luncheon on Thursday, which is just two weeks away from National Philanthropy Day on November 15.
WIBW
Over $4 million will be awarded to Topeka neighborhoods for various projects
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka City Council Tuesday night voted to expand their efforts to update liquor laws. In part, they want local governments to be able to decide when streets would need to be closed for common consumption areas. They also asked the legislature to eliminate mandatory jail time...
WIBW
Downtown Manhattan, Shawnee Co. Courthouse to light up green for veterans
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Green lights will light up areas of Manhattan and Topeka to show support for veterans and their families. Riley County says that starting Sunday, Nov. 6, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The display will last one weekend and is part of a national event.
WIBW
More than 10,000 Shawnee County residents expected to cast advance ballots for Nov. 8 election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the Nov. 8 election less than a week away, Shawnee County is heading into the final days of advance voting. So far, the turnout has been strong. A steady stream of people were casting their ballots on Wednesday morning at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren.
WIBW
Christmas Bureau sees steady demand as application deadline nears
A constitutional law professor at Washburn University breaks down amendment question 1. City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance. The City of Topeka announced the Emergency Access Shelter program, giving people one number to call for housing assistance.
WIBW
Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner has the turkey - now they need you!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every year, the Capital City comes together to ensure no one has to eat alone on Thanksgiving Day. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a long-held tradition in Topeka. Myron Johnson and his team of volunteers already are planning for this year’s feast at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Ag Hall.
WIBW
Washburn cuts ribbon on new eSports & Gaming Lounge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University opened their new E-Sports & Gaming Lounge Wednesday. The lounge is located at the Living Learning Center, next to the Union. The new facility has 24 computers and two televisions with gaming consoles as well as a dozen of the most popular video games on the market.
WIBW
Dennis Rogers brings Native American Heritage Month event to West Ridge Mall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November first brings the start of Native American Heritage Month. A special event will show off some traditional Native art forms. Dennis Rogers visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details. Dennis will perform his “SpiritDancer” interpretations. He says dancing, drums, music and Native art work all be displayed. Watch the video to hear more about it.
WIBW
Expansion coming for health care service in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Cornerstone Family Counseling is expanding its location to double its size with the hope to better meet the needs of the Manhattan area. Today the facility held their groundbreaking ceremony to start the expansion as there has been tremendous growth and need for more mental health services in the Manhattan community.
WIBW
Topeka residents now have access to pediatric specialized care closer to home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is bringing specialized pediatric care closer to home. Along with Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, the two organizations are working together for a new clinic at 9th and Mulvane. ”We’ll be able to provide really anything that we offer in Kansas...
WIBW
County Commission approves requests for art, HVAC upgrades, employee search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved requests for new art, HVAC upgrades and the search for a new Parks + Rec. manager. At its Thursday, Nov. 3, meeting the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners approved a request from Parks + Recreation to fill a vacant Recreation Manager Position. The position will pay a salary of $72,891.88 including benefits, which has been budgeted for.
WIBW
Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
WIBW
Topeka Metro offers free rides on Election Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will offer free rides to help voters get to the polls on Election Day. Topeka Metro says that on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, it will offer free rides for all fixed route passengers and two rides for the day for paratransit users. The...
WIBW
KNI to host food distribution to stop families from going hungry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families in need of food can go to the Kansas Neurological Institute on Thursday, November 3, where 30,000 pounds of food will be available. The KNI is hosting the Harvesters drive-thru food distribution in its parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m. Families and individuals are not required to show an I.D. to receive the food, which will be available at no charge to them.
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution event set for Tuesday, November 8
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be given out at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Tuesday, November 8 during Harvester’s mobile food distribution event. The event will be located in the east parking lot, just south of 17th & Topeka Blvd. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. The zip code and the number of people in the family is the only information that is collected.
WIBW
Man wanted in Nevada arrested with drugs in Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man who had been a wanted man in Nevada was arrested in Kansas and drugs were found on him. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, deputies arrested a man who was wanted out of Nevada.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo sends tiger across the world as part of international program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo bid farewell to Zayana, the Sumatran Tiger who arrived at her new home across the world at the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand on Wednesday. Zayana was sent to New Zealand as part of an international breeding and advocacy program. She has been paired with another Sumatran tiger, Ramah, from the Oklahoma City Zoo in order to aid in the conservation efforts for the endangered species.
Comments / 0