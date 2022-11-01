ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326BhO_0iv3JYwf00

The College Football Playoff committee released its initial rankings as the final month of the regular season kicks off.

There are still a lot of games to be played and matchups that will be decided on the field, but with four weeks left in the regular season, Alabama now knows where it stands with the College Football Playoff Committee.

In the initial rankings for the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide was ranked sixth. In order, Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan were ranked ahead of the Crimson Tide with the Volunteers coming in at No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time in program history.

The Crimson Tide is the highest rated one-loss team by the committee, ahead of undefeated TCU. CFP Committee Chairman Boo Corrigan was asked why Alabama was ahead of the Horned Frogs. He said the committee was looking for a team well-balanced on both sides of the ball.

"If you look at Alabama in the wins against Mississippi State, at Arkansas, at Texas, and obivously the three-point loss at Tennessee, as a committee, we decided to put Alabama sixth and TCU seventh," Corrigan said during Tuesday night's ranking show on ESPN.

Alabama currently only has one win over a ranked team (No. 24 Texas), but will face No. 10 LSU and No. 11 Ole Miss in the coming two weeks. The SEC makes up five of the top 11 teams in the country.

Alabama has reached the CFP in seven of the eight years of its existence since 2014, winning the championship three times (2015, 2017 and 2020.)

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Tennessee (8-0)

2. Ohio State (8-0)

3. Georgia (8-0)

4. Clemson (8-0)

5. Michigan (8-0)

6. Alabama (7-1)

7. TCU (8-0)

8. Oregon (7-1)

9. USC (7-1)

10. LSU (6-2)

11. Ole Miss (8-1)

12. UCLA (7-1)

13. Kansas State (6-2)

14. Utah (6-2)

15.  Penn State (6-2)

16. Illinois (7-1)

17. North Carolina (7-1)

18. Oklahoma State (6-2)

19. Tulane (7-1)

20. Syracuse (6-2)

21. Wake Forest (6-2)

22. NC State (6-2)

23. Oregon State (6-2)

24. Texas (5-3)

25. UCF (6-2)

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Most 'Complete' Team

The first College Football Playoffs Rankings of the 2022 season will be released this Tuesday evening. ESPN's Paul Finebaum appeared on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" this morning to discuss the current state of the sport. Finebaum believes Tennessee could be ranked No. 1 in the country due to its win...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
SB Nation

What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU

Alabama and LSU will face off in Baton Rouge for a college football battle between SEC West foes in Week 10. The Crimson Tide come into his contest with a 7-1 record and on the heels of a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State in Week 8. The Tigers are 6-2 on the season and are on a two-game winning streak that includes victories over Florida and Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy