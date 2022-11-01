Juventus vs. PSG live stream: Champions League prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, odds

What a win! Tottenham Hotspur went away to Marseille on Tuesday night knowing that they had to get a result in the seething cauldron of the Stade Velodrome in order to continue their Champions League journey. Spurs have not been good away in Europe over the past year (or in general) and the match was touch and go there for a while, but thanks to a Marseille tactical error and an incisive counterattack, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s injury time goal saw Spurs win their group and go through to the next round with a dramatic win on a glory, glory night.

1 DAY AGO