Minneapolis, MN

"You're kind of in a panic": U of M students describe fear and sensory overload during fireworks attacks

By Jonah Kaplan
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- A fireworks attack near the University of Minnesota hurt at least four people, including one student and sparked a public safety alert on campus over the weekend.

According to police and multiple witnesses, the attacks happened outside fraternity houses on University Avenue, and then in front of a popular pizzeria nearby.

Students say the attack was one of the scariest things they've seen or heard.

According to police, officers responded to four incidents where suspects launched fireworks at homes, businesses, and crowds. One injured victim, aid she was attacked outside the Sigma Chi fraternity on 16th and University avenues.

Sophomore Kyle Garrigan said the explosions shook the apartments upstairs of Frank and Andrea's Pizza on 4th Street.

"Just kind of a sensory overload overall," he said. "You got these loud noises and then you're seeing these lights through the blinds. You're kind of in a panic you don't know what's going on."

Though they happened close to campus, the incidents still technically did not take place on campus, so university administrators deferred WCCO-TV's questions to Minneapolis police. A campus spokesperson said university police will continue to contribute to joint patrols.

Safety in Dinkytown has been a student and parent concern all semester. No one ha been arrested in connection to the incidents over the weekend.

