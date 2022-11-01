ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Why Biden is campaigning in blue New Mexico days before the midterms

President Biden is heading to New Mexico, a typically blue stronghold that is hosting a tight gubernatorial race but hasn’t been closely watched this midterm cycle. Biden’s trip out west this week, just a few days before Election Day, also includes a stop in California — but notably bypasses Arizona and Nevada, where a pair of close Senate races could help determine control of the upper chamber.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Lee holds 10-point lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race: poll

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) currently has a 10-point lead over his Independent challenger, Evan McMullin, according to a new Emerson College survey. The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of likely Utah voters said they’ll vote for Lee in next week’s election, while 39 percent of respondents offered their support for McMullin.
UTAH STATE
POLITICO

The two top House Republicans who are poised to take power at the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are planning a public update on their Hunter Biden investigative efforts.

Expect to hear more when lawmakers return, the week of Nov. 14. Coming up soon: House Republicans are planning to hold a press conference a week after the midterms to share an update on the status of their investigation into Hunter Biden. A new chapter: At the presser, Reps. James...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections

With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Election Day rout would force big changes on Democrats

Democrats will call for big changes in their party if they lose control of Congress next month, which looks increasingly likely as polls show voters are worried about the economy and trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle inflation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to retire if Democrats lose...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

567K+
Followers
70K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy