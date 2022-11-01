Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
LIVE – Updated at 09:30. With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states. According to a new survey from The...
Obama heckled at Arizona rally while stumping for Democratic candidates
Former President Barack Obama was heckled Wednesday while stumping for Arizona Democrats Sen. Mark Kelly and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs as the midterm elections near.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Why Biden is campaigning in blue New Mexico days before the midterms
President Biden is heading to New Mexico, a typically blue stronghold that is hosting a tight gubernatorial race but hasn’t been closely watched this midterm cycle. Biden’s trip out west this week, just a few days before Election Day, also includes a stop in California — but notably bypasses Arizona and Nevada, where a pair of close Senate races could help determine control of the upper chamber.
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift
Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Lee holds 10-point lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race: poll
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) currently has a 10-point lead over his Independent challenger, Evan McMullin, according to a new Emerson College survey. The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of likely Utah voters said they’ll vote for Lee in next week’s election, while 39 percent of respondents offered their support for McMullin.
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
“If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama slammed former local news anchor Lake.
Democrats relish chance to knock off Ron Johnson, but their odds look long
For the third time in roughly 12 years, Democrats are watching their chances of defeating Sen. Ron Johnson (R) slip away in Wisconsin, a state that otherwise has a strong track record of voting for Democrats. Political handicappers are giving Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, less chance...
POLITICO
The two top House Republicans who are poised to take power at the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are planning a public update on their Hunter Biden investigative efforts.
Expect to hear more when lawmakers return, the week of Nov. 14. Coming up soon: House Republicans are planning to hold a press conference a week after the midterms to share an update on the status of their investigation into Hunter Biden. A new chapter: At the presser, Reps. James...
Washington Examiner
Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections
With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
Early voting data shows Republicans participating at higher rate than 2020; Democrats stay nearly the same
New data shows that Democrats continue to vote early at a greater rate than Republicans, but the gap is narrowing in this year's midterm elections compared to 2020.
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
Former Oath Keeper testifies Jan. 6 was a "Bastille-type moment," says there was no explicit prior plan to enter Capitol
Washington — A former Oath Keeper testified in court on Monday that he came to Washington, D.C. with other members of the far-right militia ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to impede the peaceful transfer of power. Graydon Young, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy...
Bennet holds lead over O'Dea in closely watched Colorado Senate race: Poll
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is maintaining his lead over Republican challenger Joe O’Dea in a fresh poll as he looks to survive a building red electoral wave ahead of the midterm elections. The Emerson College poll showed Bennet leading O’Dea, a construction company owner, 49% to 42%, with just...
Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats
Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House
Election Day rout would force big changes on Democrats
Democrats will call for big changes in their party if they lose control of Congress next month, which looks increasingly likely as polls show voters are worried about the economy and trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle inflation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to retire if Democrats lose...
Republicans plan an energy agenda designed to keep Democrats on their heels
House Republicans are also planning to scrutinize how the Biden administration deploys the $370 billion in clean energy measures that Congress approved in Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act.
SCOTUS Gives Trump Win on Taxes but Revives Lindsey Graham Threat
Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked a Democratic-led House committee from obtaining years of Trump's federal income tax returns.
CBS News
567K+
Followers
70K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2