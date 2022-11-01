Read full article on original website
Our Syracuse basketball predictions: Will Orange return to NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022-23 Syracuse basketball season is scheduled to get underway Monday night vs. Lehigh. That means it’s time for our staff predictions.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: How to watch Week 10 matchup vs Pitt
Teams: No. 20 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-4, 1-3) Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa. Line: The Draftkings Line doesn’t think Syracuse can get it done on the road, with the Orange sitting as 3 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3,...
How many wins has Jim Boeheim been a part of as a player, assistant and head coach at Syracuse? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim is coming up on either his 1,000th or 1,100th career coaching win, depending on whether you live in Syracuse or work in Indianapolis. But Boeheim’s time at Syracuse began well before he took over as head coach following Roy Danforth’s departure to Tulane in 1976. Boeheim set foot on the SU campus in 1962 and since then he has been a player, an assistant coach and a head coach at his alma mater.
Orange Weekly: Syracuse-Pitt football preview; What I learned from basketball exhibitions (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Who is the most important player on the Syracuse basketball roster and how does Syracuse football bounce back from a two-game losing streak?. Those were just two questions pondered by Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe on the latest episode of “Orange Weekly” presented by Crouse Health.
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh spread, pick and injury report for CFB Week 10
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football lost to Notre Dame 41-24 last Saturday, and they will have to try and bounce back on the road in NCAAF Week 10. The Pittsburgh Panthers welcome the Orange to town, and the hosts are coming off a 42-24 defeat to North Carolina last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh here, but they have another pick for the matchup.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 8?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,413 votes (52.88%), Central Square’s Anthony Miga has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. The Central Square junior helped his team reach the Independent Division I championship game with 67 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the team’s 47-8 win over PSLA @ Fowler.
Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
Improvements down low highlight first Syracuse women’s basketball win for Legette-Jack
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack era got off to an inauspicious start. The Orange were missing layups and Le Moyne was hitting threes, however SU squeaked out a 73-70 victory in Thursday’s exhibition women’s basketball contest at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse basketball vs. Southern New Hampshire won’t be on TV, but here’s how to stream it live
Syracuse University basketball’s plays one last exhibition against Southern New Hampshire University at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, November 1 (11/1/2022) before the season opener next week. Syracuse vs. SNHU will air at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but...
Former Syracuse basketball star takes JV coaching job at Liverpool
Former Syracuse University basketball player Preston Shumpert is the new coach for the Liverpool JV boys basketball team. Shumpert coached Liverpool’s freshman team last year.
Pulaski cruises through Phoenix in Independent football Division II championship (48 photos)
Only a few high school football teams get to say they ended their season with a victory in a championship game. Pulaski is now one of those teams. “It’s hard to describe it because it means so much,” said Pulaski head coach Paul Monnat, who took over the program six years ago. “We actually didn’t win a game in 8-man football for three years. And when the independent league started during the Covid year, we took that opportunity and jumped on it.”
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning Syracuse alum Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The wife of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin died early Wednesday after a lengthy battle with an incurable brain disorder. Coughlin and his family released a statement announcing the death of Judy Whitaker Coughlin. She was 77. Coughlin, who was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first...
Section III hockey season imperiled by officials’ contract dispute: ‘It’s not looking good’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The start of Section III’s high school hockey season could be in danger if the sport’s officials and the section can’t resolve a dispute over the terms of a new contract. Officials are upset that a $2 per game annual raise that was negotiated...
Syracuse women’s basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Meet Felisha Legette-Jack’s first team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse trots out an almost entirely new squad for the 2022-23 season. Felisha Legette-Jack is back in her hometown and at her alma mater, flanked by her coaching staff from Buffalo as well as former teammate and longtime friend Sue Ludwig, who spent the last 31 years at the helm of Westhill girls basketball.
A bus full of fans from Albany is coming for SU women’s exhibition vs. Le Moyne
Syracuse, N.Y. — Olivia Owens and Le Moyne graduate student Saeeda Abdul-Aziz have been playing basketball together since eighth grade. In one game during their junior season, Owens scored 30 for Niskayuna High School, but Abdul-Aziz responded with 29 points to lead Mohonasen to a three-point win.
Fulton comes from behind to edge Central Square for Independent football DI title (photos)
Top-seeded Fulton trailed second-seeded Central Square 12-6 with just under two minutes to go in Wednesday’s Independent football Division I championship game at Fulton High School. “I told them that the one thing that I want (them) to take with (them) is life is not always gonna be easy,”...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Syracuse, NY
The city of Syracuse has a deep-rooted history in the beer brewing industry dating back to the 19th and early 20th century, as it is home to some of the largest breweries in Central New York and surrounded by hops-producing farms that dominated the domestic market for decades. Though many...
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Westhill girls soccer heading to regionals after dominant win over Section X’s Gouverneur
The Westhill girls soccer team moved one step closer to their ultimate goal of a state title with Wednesday’s dominant victory over Section X’s Gouverneur. “It’s definitely exciting,” Westhill head coach Pat Connors said. “I mean, the girls are excited for the opportunity. You never know how often these things come around, so obviously trying to take advantage of what’s in front of us.”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame honors 3 inductees
FULTON — The Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame celebrated its 60th induction ceremony by welcoming three outstanding bowlers and terrific people. This year’s inductees were Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. The ceremony was held Saturday night at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
