Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: How to watch Week 10 matchup vs Pitt

Teams: No. 20 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-4, 1-3) Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa. Line: The Draftkings Line doesn’t think Syracuse can get it done on the road, with the Orange sitting as 3 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How many wins has Jim Boeheim been a part of as a player, assistant and head coach at Syracuse? (Mike’s Mailbox)

Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim is coming up on either his 1,000th or 1,100th career coaching win, depending on whether you live in Syracuse or work in Indianapolis. But Boeheim’s time at Syracuse began well before he took over as head coach following Roy Danforth’s departure to Tulane in 1976. Boeheim set foot on the SU campus in 1962 and since then he has been a player, an assistant coach and a head coach at his alma mater.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh spread, pick and injury report for CFB Week 10

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football lost to Notre Dame 41-24 last Saturday, and they will have to try and bounce back on the road in NCAAF Week 10. The Pittsburgh Panthers welcome the Orange to town, and the hosts are coming off a 42-24 defeat to North Carolina last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh here, but they have another pick for the matchup.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 8?

Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,413 votes (52.88%), Central Square’s Anthony Miga has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. The Central Square junior helped his team reach the Independent Division I championship game with 67 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the team’s 47-8 win over PSLA @ Fowler.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Syracuse.com

Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Pulaski cruises through Phoenix in Independent football Division II championship (48 photos)

Only a few high school football teams get to say they ended their season with a victory in a championship game. Pulaski is now one of those teams. “It’s hard to describe it because it means so much,” said Pulaski head coach Paul Monnat, who took over the program six years ago. “We actually didn’t win a game in 8-man football for three years. And when the independent league started during the Covid year, we took that opportunity and jumped on it.”
PULASKI, NY
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Syracuse, NY

The city of Syracuse has a deep-rooted history in the beer brewing industry dating back to the 19th and early 20th century, as it is home to some of the largest breweries in Central New York and surrounded by hops-producing farms that dominated the domestic market for decades. Though many...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Westhill girls soccer heading to regionals after dominant win over Section X’s Gouverneur

The Westhill girls soccer team moved one step closer to their ultimate goal of a state title with Wednesday’s dominant victory over Section X’s Gouverneur. “It’s definitely exciting,” Westhill head coach Pat Connors said. “I mean, the girls are excited for the opportunity. You never know how often these things come around, so obviously trying to take advantage of what’s in front of us.”
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame honors 3 inductees

FULTON — The Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame celebrated its 60th induction ceremony by welcoming three outstanding bowlers and terrific people. This year’s inductees were Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. The ceremony was held Saturday night at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

