ABC 33/40 News

Delays in Jefferson County Emergency Service response raise concern among leaders

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The state of Jefferson County Emergency Services has been labeled “non sustainable” by experts. A study done by Fitch and Associates revealed many flaws with the emergency response system. Some of the critical findings included delayed or no ambulance response, chaotic 911...
ABC 33/40 News

Amendments on ballot would put two private sewer systems under Public Service Commission

There are two constitutional amendments that Alabamians statewide will vote on during the upcoming election regarding two private sewer companies in Central Alabama. Amendment 8 would bring certain privately owned sewer systems in Shelby County that use public rights-of-way under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Proposed bill could 'put the brakes' on exhibition driving in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined members of the Jefferson County legislative delegation Tuesday morning to announce plans to file a bill in the upcoming legislative session to prohibit and impose penalties for certain forms of “exhibition driving." This includes street and drag racing, burnouts,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

West Central Alabama sees highest flu numbers in Alabama

Alabama's flu-like illness numbers are doubling in parts of the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Now, only one of the state's eight regions is under 6%. In the West Central Region, which includes Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties, positive cases have skyrocketed from less than 2% two...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Former correctional officer charged with accepting bribes to smuggle contraband

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A former corrections officer at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was charged for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cell phones, controlled substances, and other contraband items to inmates. A two-count information filed in U.S. District Court yesterday charges Wilson...
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Closed lane of 280 in Shelby County reopens after wreck

The left lane of U.S. 280 that was closed near mile marker 11 in Shelby County due to a multi-vehicle wreck was reopened Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened at approximately 12:45 P.M. and was resolved around 4:00 p.m.
ABC 33/40 News

Man sought in Irondale manhunt turns himself in

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBMA) — A man wanted for rape and burglary who sparked a manhunt in Irondale last Wednesday turned himself in Tuesday. The Irondale Police Department said 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail. His bond was set at $1,000,000 for rape first...
IRONDALE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Showers return this weekend

MILD NOVEMBER WEATHER: A few sprinkles moved across Alabama during the pre-dawn hours thanks to an upper trough, but the weather will be dry today with a good supply of sunshine; we project a high in the mid 70s this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on November 2 is 70.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warm and dry through tomorrow

BIG WARM-UP: We are starting off the day with a clear sky along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. But expect a big warm-up today the high will be around 80 degrees, which is eleven degrees above average (today’s average high at Birmingham is 69), and not too far from the record high of 84, last set in 2016. No change tomorrow another sunny day with a high around 80 degrees.
