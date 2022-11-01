Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
ABC 33/40 News
JSU students want changes to state highway after woman hit by car near campus
Leah Tarvin, a student at Jacksonville State University, is still in critical condition after being hit by a car near campus Wednesday evening. It happened on Highway 21 near Brewer Hall. Tarvin was hit just before 6:00 p.m. and was treated on the scene by Jacksonville Fire and EMS before...
ABC 33/40 News
Delays in Jefferson County Emergency Service response raise concern among leaders
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The state of Jefferson County Emergency Services has been labeled “non sustainable” by experts. A study done by Fitch and Associates revealed many flaws with the emergency response system. Some of the critical findings included delayed or no ambulance response, chaotic 911...
ABC 33/40 News
Amendments on ballot would put two private sewer systems under Public Service Commission
There are two constitutional amendments that Alabamians statewide will vote on during the upcoming election regarding two private sewer companies in Central Alabama. Amendment 8 would bring certain privately owned sewer systems in Shelby County that use public rights-of-way under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions.
ABC 33/40 News
Proposed bill could 'put the brakes' on exhibition driving in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined members of the Jefferson County legislative delegation Tuesday morning to announce plans to file a bill in the upcoming legislative session to prohibit and impose penalties for certain forms of “exhibition driving." This includes street and drag racing, burnouts,...
ABC 33/40 News
Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
ABC 33/40 News
West Central Alabama sees highest flu numbers in Alabama
Alabama's flu-like illness numbers are doubling in parts of the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Now, only one of the state's eight regions is under 6%. In the West Central Region, which includes Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties, positive cases have skyrocketed from less than 2% two...
ABC 33/40 News
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
ABC 33/40 News
Former correctional officer charged with accepting bribes to smuggle contraband
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A former corrections officer at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was charged for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cell phones, controlled substances, and other contraband items to inmates. A two-count information filed in U.S. District Court yesterday charges Wilson...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham PD asking for public's help in double homicide investigation from 2017
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding information about a double homicide almost five years after a shooting in Ensley. Stella Truitt and Anthony Shuford were shot and killed inside of their residence in the 1600 Block of 30th Street Ensley on Dec. 26, 2017.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama collects over $500 million in taxes from out of state sellers during FY20/21
Adrienne Lunceford prefers to shop in store. "I can try on things (and) make sure they fit me better," she said. Blake Denney shops online to find the best deals on school supplies. He said, "it's tough because they do tend to be a monopoly, but Amazon because they tend...
ABC 33/40 News
Pedestrian airlifted to UAB after being struck by car near Jacksonville State campus
A woman was flown by helicopter to UAB Hospital after being struck by a car near the Jacksonville State University campus Wednesday, according to the city of Jacksonville's Facebook page. The city said the woman, a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle on Highway 21 near Brewer Hall on campus...
ABC 33/40 News
Closed lane of 280 in Shelby County reopens after wreck
The left lane of U.S. 280 that was closed near mile marker 11 in Shelby County due to a multi-vehicle wreck was reopened Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened at approximately 12:45 P.M. and was resolved around 4:00 p.m.
ABC 33/40 News
Man sought in Irondale manhunt turns himself in
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBMA) — A man wanted for rape and burglary who sparked a manhunt in Irondale last Wednesday turned himself in Tuesday. The Irondale Police Department said 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail. His bond was set at $1,000,000 for rape first...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama saw half a billion in tax dollars gained from out of state sellers during FY20/21
Adrienne Lunceford prefers to shop in store. "I can try on things (and) make sure they fit me better" she said. Blake Denney shops online to find the best deals on school supplies. He said, "it's tough because they do tend to be a monopoly, but Amazon because they tend...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Showers return this weekend
MILD NOVEMBER WEATHER: A few sprinkles moved across Alabama during the pre-dawn hours thanks to an upper trough, but the weather will be dry today with a good supply of sunshine; we project a high in the mid 70s this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on November 2 is 70.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Warm and dry through tomorrow
BIG WARM-UP: We are starting off the day with a clear sky along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. But expect a big warm-up today the high will be around 80 degrees, which is eleven degrees above average (today’s average high at Birmingham is 69), and not too far from the record high of 84, last set in 2016. No change tomorrow another sunny day with a high around 80 degrees.
Comments / 0