IndieWire

Peacock to Become Streaming Home to Hallmark Movies and Series

It’s not even November, but Peacock is getting ready for the holidays. The streamer has inked a deal with Hallmark Media to become the main home for the company’s original programming — including its many popular holiday films. Starting November 2, Peacock will host a dedicated hub for Hallmark Media movies and TV shows. The hub will give subscribers the ability to watch live simulcasts of Hallmark Media’s three major channels: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. New premiere shows and movies — including the long-running “When Calls the Heart” and 2023 primetime premieres “Ride” and “The Way...
Distractify

Faye Clarke Takes on Challenges in 'Below Deck Adventure' — Get to Know Her in the New Spinoff

Since the premiere of the original series back in 2013, Below Deck has grown to become a full-blown reality show franchise. The series follows the life and drama of young stewards and stewardesses (often referred to as stews) working aboard luxury yachts. While their guests are out living the high life on luxurious party boats, the "yachties" manage the boat and experience their own drama all while traveling to some of the most exotic locations in the world.
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
TV Fanatic

The Last of Us: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Highly Anticipated Drama

Are you ready to delve into the world of The Last of Us?. The nine-episode first season of the HBO's videogame adaptation debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The Last of Us takes place 20 years...
Deadline

‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Deadline

‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family.  Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Variety

ABC to Air First Episode of Onyx Collective Streaming Series ‘Reasonable Doubt’

“Reasonable Doubt,” the first Onyx Collective series to debut on Hulu, is getting a special airing of its premiere episode on ABC. The drama series’ first episode will air on ABC on Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. “Alaska Daily,” which normally airs in the Thursday 10 p.m. timeslot, will return with a new episodes on Nov. 17. “Reasonable Doubt” originally debuted on Hulu on Sept. 27 with its first two episodes, with new episodes having dropped weekly thereafter. The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as defense attorney Jax Stewart. The character is described as “the most brilliant and fearless...
